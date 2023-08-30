By Will Feuer

Plug Power has agreed to pay $1.25 million and take remedial actions to settle allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over reporting and accounting failures at the hydrogen company.

Plug Power said it didn't admit or deny the SEC's findings, which related to a March 2021 announcement that some of the company's previous financial statements shouldn't be relied upon.

In addition to the civil penalty, Plug Power said it has agreed to add about 60 new employees in its accounting and finance department, use third-party resources with appropriate technical accounting expertise and other steps.

"Plug has diligently and fully cooperated with the SEC throughout the process and took prompt corrective measures and extensive remedial actions and steps to improve and enhance our policies, procedures, and internal controls over financial reporting," Chief Executive Andy Marsh said.

