Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 18, 2024, Plug Power Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") disclosed that the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $62.4 million and restricted cash of approximately $956.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

The foregoing estimates are preliminary as the Company is in the process of completing its closing procedures for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The preliminary estimates are based solely upon information available to the Company as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K and actual results may differ from these estimates subject to the completion of the Company's quarter-end closing procedures, final adjustments and developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 are finalized. Investors should refer to the actual results included in the Company's financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 once it becomes available upon filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

The Company's independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed or performed any procedures with respect to these preliminary estimates and, accordingly, does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance about them.

The information furnished under this Item 2.02 shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.