Plug Power : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

Explanatory Note

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A ("Amendment") is being filed as an amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Plug Power Inc. (the "Company") on July 1, 2022 ("Original Form 8-K"). The Company filed the Original Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report the results of the voting at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 30, 2022 under Item 5.07. The purpose of this Amendment is to amend and restate Item 5.07 in the Original Form 8-K in its entirety to correct the stockholder vote totals.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on June 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted upon the following four matters:

1. The election of George C. McNamee, Gregory L. Kenausis, and Jean A. Bua as Class II Directors, each to hold office until the Company's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders and until such director's successor is duly elected and qualified or until such director's earlier resignation or removal.

2. The approval of an amendment to the Plug Power Inc. 2021 Stock Option and Incentive Plan as described in the Company's proxy statement.

3. The approval of the non-binding, advisory resolution regarding the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

4. The ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders elected George C. McNamee, Gregory L. Kenausis, and Jean A. Bua as Class II Directors, approved the amendment to the Plug Power Inc. 2021 Stock Option and Incentive Plan, approved the non-binding, advisory resolution regarding the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, and ratified the appointment of Deloitte as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Set forth below are the final voting results for each matter voted upon:

Proposal 1 - Election of Class II Directors

Director For Withheld Broker Non-

Votes George C. McNamee 236,157,080 40,377,854 90,658,352 Gregory L. Kenausis 237,689,408 38,845,526 90,658,352 Jean A. Bua 272,583,383 3,951,551 90,658,352

Proposal 2 - Approval of an Amendment to the Plug Power Inc. 2021 Stock Option and Incentive Plan

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 249,359,837 26,108,740 1,066,357 90,658,352

Proposal 3 - Non-binding, Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 187,353,922 76,654,842 12,526,170 90,658,352

Proposal 4 - Ratification of Appointment of Deloitte

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 363,136,906 3,311,632 744,746 0

