Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plug Power Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLUG   US72919P2020

PLUG POWER INC.

(PLUG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Plug Power Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - PLUG

05/28/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important June 12, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Plug Power common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Plug Power class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=1011 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 12, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Plug's business and operations. Specifically, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Plug was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues. As a result, defendants' statements about Plug Power's business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Plug Power class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=1011 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167766


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about PLUG POWER INC.
03:20pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Plug Power Inc. Investors with Losses ..
NE
05/27Plug Power Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages I..
PR
05/26Johnson Matthey - Preliminary results for the year ended 31st March 2023
AQ
05/25Plug Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Plug Power Inc. Investors of a Class Action..
PR
05/24ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Plug Power Inc. Investors with Losses to Secu..
PR
05/24The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Plug)
PR
05/23PLUG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Plug Power Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
05/23Plug Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023 in th..
PR
05/22Micron, American Airlines fall; PacWest, Plug Power rise
AQ
05/22Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Plug Investors of a Lead Plain..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLUG POWER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 294 M - -
Net income 2023 -508 M - -
Net Debt 2023 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 954 M 4 954 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
EV / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 353
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart PLUG POWER INC.
Duration : Period :
Plug Power Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLUG POWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 8,25 $
Average target price 19,18 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Marsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul B. Middleton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George C. McNamee Chairman
Tim Cortes Chief Technology Officer
Keith C. Schmid Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLUG POWER INC.-33.31%4 954
DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.2.56%1 486
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.-9.72%1 281
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.-26.98%824
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC-13.60%719
SFC ENERGY AG-7.57%431
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer