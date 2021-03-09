Log in
PLUG POWER INC.

PLUG POWER INC.

(PLUG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/09/2021
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 7, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Plug Power failed to file its annual report for 2020 in a timely manner due to delays in reviewing the classification of certain costs and other matters. The Company was likely to report a failure to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Plug Power, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 303 M - -
Net income 2020 -131 M - -
Net cash 2020 754 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -118x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 273 M 22 273 M -
EV / Sales 2020 71,1x
EV / Sales 2021 45,3x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew J. Marsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul B. Middleton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George C. McNamee Chairman
Keith C. Schmid Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Maureen O. Helmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLUG POWER INC.12.39%22 273
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-25.91%34 165
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-1.85%25 052
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-12.12%23 299
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-16.65%22 229
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-24.74%17 039
