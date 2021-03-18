Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Plug Power Inc.    PLUG

PLUG POWER INC.

(PLUG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Against Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

03/18/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021. Plug Power provides comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions focused on systems used to power electric motors in the electric mobility and stationary power markets.

If you purchased shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, and your losses exceed $500,000, you have until May 7, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. If you suffered a loss in excess of $500,000 due to Plug Power, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) Misled Shareholders Regarding its Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting

According to the complaint, on November 9, 2020, Plug Power reported its third quarter 2020 financial results in a letter posted on its website. The same day, Plug Power filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, affirming its previously reported financial results. The Company also noted that its "disclosure controls and procedures are effective" and that "no changes in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting … occurred during the last fiscal quarter that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal controls over financial reporting."

On February 25, 2021, Plug Power released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on its website. Notwithstanding, on March 2, 2021, Plug Power filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020. Specifically, the Company was completing a "review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas." The Company stated that "[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements." On this news, Plug Power's stock price fell $3.68, or 7%, to close at $48.78 per share on March 2, 2021. The price continued to decline over 19% over the next three trading sessions, to close at $39.30 per share on March 5, 2021.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Plug Power, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PLUG POWER INC.
03:03pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,..
BU
07:25aSOCIAL BUZZ : GameStop Shares Trade in Positive Territory, the Rest of Wallstree..
MT
03/17Industrials Climb as Fed Holds Steady on Rates -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03/17Dow Closes Above 33000 for First Time
DJ
03/17AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Crwd, plug, chfs
MT
03/17US Stocks Set New Highs After Fed Stresses Patience on Rates
MT
03/17CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Set New Highs After Fed Stresses Patience on Rates
MT
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stock Reverse Earlier Slide After Fed Raises 2021 GDP Gro..
MT
03/17INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
03/17PLUG POWER  : Shares Expected to Trade Off on Financial Restatement News, Oppenh..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 303 M - -
Net income 2020 -131 M - -
Net cash 2020 754 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -111x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 986 M 22 986 M -
EV / Sales 2020 73,4x
EV / Sales 2021 46,9x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart PLUG POWER INC.
Duration : Period :
Plug Power Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLUG POWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 62,31 $
Last Close Price 39,33 $
Spread / Highest target 98,3%
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew J. Marsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul B. Middleton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George C. McNamee Chairman
Keith C. Schmid Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Maureen O. Helmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLUG POWER INC.15.92%27 153
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-23.38%37 559
SIEMENS ENERGY AG0.66%27 537
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-15.02%23 799
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-6.64%22 561
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-17.38%21 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ