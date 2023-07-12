Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields fell sharply.

Shares of Plug Power rose after the renewable-energy concern received an order to supply two 5-megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyzers for projects in Australia.

A federal court in Virginia ordered a pause on construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, adding another twist in a legal saga that has pitted environmental groups against Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and the Biden administration.

07-12-23 1741ET