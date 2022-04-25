Log in
    PLMI   KYG7134L1260

PLUM ACQUISITION CORP. I

(PLMI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 04:00:01 pm EDT
9.830 USD   +0.20%
05:59pPLUM ACQUISITION I : Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Continued Listing Standard Notice - Form 8-K
PU
05:31pPLUM ACQUISITION CORP. I : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22Plum Acquisition Corp. I Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plum Acquisition I : Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Continued Listing Standard Notice - Form 8-K

04/25/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Plum Acquisition Corp. I Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Continued Listing Standard Notice

San Francisco, California- April 25, 2022 - Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: PLMI) (the "Company") today announced that it received a deficiency letter on April 19, 2022 from the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K") as required under Section 5250(c) of the NASDAQ Rules and Regulations. On April 21, 2022, the Company filed the Form 10-K. On April 25, 2022, NASDAQ advised the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c).

Investor Contacts

Media@plumpartners.com

Disclaimer

Plum Acquisition I Corp. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 21:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
