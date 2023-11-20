UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported) November 17, 2023

Plumas Bancorp

Item 4.01

Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

On November 17, 2023, Eide Bailly LLP ("Eide Bailly") notified the Company that Eide Bailly has made a decision to exit the financial institution portion of its SEC audit practice, and therefore will decline to stand for reappointment as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The Company will continue to engage Eide Bailly for the audit of the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023. The Company anticipates engaging a new accounting firm in time for the review of the Company's interim financial statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.

The audit reports of Eide Bailly on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and subsequent interim periods through the date hereof, there have been no disagreements with Eide Bailly on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Eide Bailly, would have caused Eide Bailly to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its reports on the Company's financial statements for such periods.

During the two most recent years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and subsequent interim periods through the date hereof, there were no "reportable events" as that term is described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company has provided Eide Bailly with a copy of this Form 8-K and requested that Eide Bailly furnish a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements made by the Company herein and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. A copy of Eide Bailly's letter dated November 20, 2023, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 8-K.

