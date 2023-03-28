Advanced search
    PLBC   US7292731020

PLUMAS BANCORP

(PLBC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:10:46 2023-03-28 pm EDT
34.18 USD   +2.75%
Plumas Bancorp : Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K
PU
Plumas Bancorp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
PLUMAS BANCORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Plumas Bancorp : Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K

03/28/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
plbc20230328_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 27, 2023
PLUMAS BANCORP
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
California
000-49883
75-2987096
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
5525 Kietzke Lane, Suite 100Reno, NV
89511
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (775) 786-0907
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (See General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging Growth Company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
PLBC
NASDAQ Capital Market
Item 8.01.
Other Events.
On February 9, 2023, Plumas Bancorp (the "Company") submitted a redemption notice to redeem $6,000,000 (100%) of the trust preferred securities of its subsidiary, Plumas Statutory Trust I. The trust preferred securities were redeemed on March 27, 2023. The redemption price was equal to $6,000,000 plus accrued interest up to the redemption date.
The Company previously redeemed $4,000,000 of trust preferred securities effective March 15, 2023 and, as a result, has no trust preferred securities outstanding.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Plumas Bancorp
(Registrant)
Date: March 28, 2023
By:
/s/Richard L. Belstock
Name: Richard L. Belstock
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Plumas Bancorp published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 16:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
