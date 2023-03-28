Plumas Bancorp : Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 27, 2023

PLUMAS BANCORP (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 9, 2023, Plumas Bancorp (the "Company") submitted a redemption notice to redeem $6,000,000 (100%) of the trust preferred securities of its subsidiary, Plumas Statutory Trust I. The trust preferred securities were redeemed on March 27, 2023. The redemption price was equal to $6,000,000 plus accrued interest up to the redemption date.

The Company previously redeemed $4,000,000 of trust preferred securities effective March 15, 2023 and, as a result, has no trust preferred securities outstanding.

