  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Plumas Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    PLBC   US7292731020

PLUMAS BANCORP

(PLBC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
33.64 USD   +2.81%
10/25Plumas Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/20Plumas Bancorp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/20Plumas bancorp declares quarterly cash dividend
GL
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Their Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)

10/27/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/PLBC_22Q3.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Recent acquisition creates upside
  • Non-interest earnings income growth
  • Diversified loan portfolio

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/142185_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142185


© Newsfilecorp 2022
