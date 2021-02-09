Pluralsight : Investor Presentation on Proposed Transaction with Vista Equity Partners

The Pluralsight / Vista Transaction Delivers Compelling Value to Shareholders

Robust, Independent Process Resulted in Superior Value to Standalone Plan

Compelling, certain ▪ Offers immediate cash value to Pluralsight shareholders at a significant premium, not subject to execution risk and

value for shareholders challenges of standalone plan

▪ 9.2x and 8.1x the last 12 months' (LTM) and next 12 months' (NTM) revenue

- Well above median of relevant precedent M&A transactions

- Among highest multiples on Rule of 40 (growth and profit) basis

- Among highest multiples paid for public SaaS company by private equity acquiror

▪ 26% and 25% premia to undisturbed price and 30-day VWAP prior to announcement of transaction, respectively

Challenging ▪ Competes in highly competitive, rapidly evolving and fragmented market

market context ▪ Modest barriers to entry and low switching costs relative to broader enterprise software sector

▪ Emergence of new, highly capitalized competition and free / ad-supported offerings (e.g. leveraging YouTube, GitHub and

similar platforms) has accelerated competitive pressure

▪ Competitive pressure has led to lower retention, higher S&M spending and slowing growth

▪ M&A has been and will be required to support growth; company has executed 11 M&A transactions representing

aggregate price of ~$425M over past 8 years, which is expected to accelerate in the coming years

▪ Ongoing need for M&A introduces execution risk and risk of dilution to shareholders; access to lower cost debt capital is