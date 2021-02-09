Pluralsight : Investor Presentation on Proposed Transaction with Vista Equity Partners
The Pluralsight / Vista Transaction Delivers Compelling Value to Shareholders
Robust, Independent Process Resulted in Superior Value to Standalone Plan
Compelling, certain
▪ Offers immediate cash value to Pluralsight shareholders at a significant premium, not subject to execution risk and
value for shareholders
challenges of standalone plan
▪ 9.2x and 8.1x the last 12 months' (LTM) and next 12 months' (NTM) revenue
- Well above median of relevant precedent M&A transactions
- Among highest multiples on Rule of 40 (growth and profit) basis
- Among highest multiples paid for public SaaS company by private equity acquiror
▪ 26% and 25% premia to undisturbed price and 30-day VWAP prior to announcement of transaction, respectively
Challenging
▪ Competes in highly competitive, rapidly evolving and fragmented market
market context
▪ Modest barriers to entry and low switching costs relative to broader enterprise software sector
▪ Emergence of new, highly capitalized competition and free / ad-supported offerings (e.g. leveraging YouTube, GitHub and
similar platforms) has accelerated competitive pressure
▪ Competitive pressure has led to lower retention, higher S&M spending and slowing growth
▪ M&A has been and will be required to support growth; company has executed 11 M&A transactions representing
aggregate price of ~$425M over past 8 years, which is expected to accelerate in the coming years
▪ Ongoing need for M&A introduces execution risk and risk of dilution to shareholders; access to lower cost debt capital is
limited due to FCF profile and overhang of existing convertible debt
Robust transaction
▪ Comprehensive review of strategic options, including remaining standalone
process
▪ Engaged with 14 parties (6 strategic acquirers and 8 financial sponsors) representing those with industry focus and
sufficient capital to pursue the Pluralsight opportunity; 12 parties signed confidentiality agreements
▪ Vista was only party to submit a proposal
▪ Negotiated 23% increase from Vista's initial offer
▪ Negotiated 70% reduction in TRA liability, leading to ~$1.80 per share increase in value to Pluralsight shareholders
Strong governance
▪ Process led by fully-independent Transaction Committee not party to TRA
protections for
▪
Transaction Committee was fully-empowered to oversee and direct process, with ability to say "No"
shareholders
▪
Conditioned on a "majority of the minority" approval, requiring the support of a majority of shareholders not party to TRA
(and independent from management)
Vote the WHITE card in support of the Pluralsight transaction to secure
compelling, certain value for your investment
3
A Compelling Valuation and Premium Achieved for Shareholders
Highly Compelling Deal for Shareholders
High end of valuation metrics and represents significant premia to multiple valuation benchmarks
2nd highest NTM and LTM revenue multiple paid for public SaaS company by private equity acquiror at time of deal announcement 1
Highest growth and margin adjusted NTM revenue multiple paid for public SaaS company by a private equity acquiror and 3rd highest all time 1
KEY FACTS
26% Premium
to undisturbed closing price on 11/9/20
25% Premium
to 30-day VWAP prior to announcement of transaction
9.2x LTM Revenue
8.1x NTM Revenue
0.54x Rule of 40
1 Based on transactions greater than or equal to $1 Billion.
All news about PLURALSIGHT, INC.
Sales 2020
389 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-158 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
86,1 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-19,7x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
2 653 M
2 653 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
7,05x
EV / Sales 2021
6,13x
Nbr of Employees
1 600
Free-Float
79,8%
