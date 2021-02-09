Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pluralsight, Inc.    PS

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

(PS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pluralsight : Investor Presentation on Proposed Transaction with Vista Equity Partners

02/09/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Pluralsight / Vista Transaction Delivers Compelling Value to Shareholders

Robust, Independent Process Resulted in Superior Value to Standalone Plan

Compelling, certain

Offers immediate cash value to Pluralsight shareholders at a significant premium, not subject to execution risk and

value for shareholders

challenges of standalone plan

9.2x and 8.1x the last 12 months' (LTM) and next 12 months' (NTM) revenue

- Well above median of relevant precedent M&A transactions

- Among highest multiples on Rule of 40 (growth and profit) basis

- Among highest multiples paid for public SaaS company by private equity acquiror

26% and 25% premia to undisturbed price and 30-day VWAP prior to announcement of transaction, respectively

Challenging

Competes in highly competitive, rapidly evolving and fragmented market

market context

Modest barriers to entry and low switching costs relative to broader enterprise software sector

Emergence of new, highly capitalized competition and free / ad-supported offerings (e.g. leveraging YouTube, GitHub and

similar platforms) has accelerated competitive pressure

Competitive pressure has led to lower retention, higher S&M spending and slowing growth

M&A has been and will be required to support growth; company has executed 11 M&A transactions representing

aggregate price of ~$425M over past 8 years, which is expected to accelerate in the coming years

Ongoing need for M&A introduces execution risk and risk of dilution to shareholders; access to lower cost debt capital is

limited due to FCF profile and overhang of existing convertible debt

2

The Pluralsight / Vista Transaction Delivers Compelling Value to Shareholders

Robust, Independent Process Resulted in Superior Value to Standalone Plan

Robust transaction

Comprehensive review of strategic options, including remaining standalone

process

Engaged with 14 parties (6 strategic acquirers and 8 financial sponsors) representing those with industry focus and

sufficient capital to pursue the Pluralsight opportunity; 12 parties signed confidentiality agreements

Vista was only party to submit a proposal

Negotiated 23% increase from Vista's initial offer

Negotiated 70% reduction in TRA liability, leading to ~$1.80 per share increase in value to Pluralsight shareholders

Strong governance

Process led by fully-independent Transaction Committee not party to TRA

protections for

Transaction Committee was fully-empowered to oversee and direct process, with ability to say "No"

shareholders

Conditioned on a "majority of the minority" approval, requiring the support of a majority of shareholders not party to TRA

(and independent from management)

Vote the WHITE card in support of the Pluralsight transaction to secure

compelling, certain value for your investment

3

A Compelling Valuation and Premium Achieved for Shareholders

  1. Highly Compelling Deal for Shareholders
  • High end of valuation metrics and represents significant premia to multiple valuation benchmarks
  • 2nd highest NTM and LTM revenue multiple paid for public SaaS company by private equity acquiror at time of deal announcement1
  • Highest growth and margin adjusted NTM revenue multiple paid for public SaaS company by a private equity acquiror and 3rd highest all time1

KEY FACTS

26% Premium

to undisturbed closing price on 11/9/20

25% Premium

to 30-day VWAP prior to announcement of transaction

9.2x LTM Revenue

8.1x NTM Revenue

0.54x Rule of 40

1 Based on transactions greater than or equal to $1 Billion.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pluralsight Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PLURALSIGHT, INC.
11:41aPLURALSIGHT : Investor Presentation on Proposed Transaction with Vista Equity Pa..
PU
10:35aPluralsight Files Investor Presentation in Connection with Proposed Transacti..
GL
02:01aPLURALSIGHT : and Degreed Partner to Deliver Enhanced Visibility Into Technology..
AQ
02/04Pluralsight Introduces Integration With Microsoft Viva
GL
02/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Monday
MT
02/01PLURALSIGHT : Expects Narrower Q4, 2020 Adjusted Loss on Higher Revenue
MT
02/01PLURALSIGHT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/01Pluralsight Independent Transaction Committee and Board of Directors Reiterat..
GL
01/27PLURALSIGHT : Selected by Ryanair to Use Pluralsight Flow System
MT
01/27Ryanair Selects Pluralsight Flow to Optimize Speed and Workflows of its Engin..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 389 M - -
Net income 2020 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2020 86,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 653 M 2 653 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,05x
EV / Sales 2021 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart PLURALSIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pluralsight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLURALSIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 20,16 $
Last Close Price 21,62 $
Spread / Highest target -6,29%
Spread / Average Target -6,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aaron B. Skonnard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Budge Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brandon Peay Chief Operating & Strategy Officer
Gary Lewis Crittenden Lead Independent Director
Scott D. Dorsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLURALSIGHT, INC.3.15%2 604
ACCENTURE PLC-1.49%163 195
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.27%163 087
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.80%110 144
INFOSYS LIMITED3.80%75 875
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.06%71 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ