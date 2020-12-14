Log in
Pluralsight, Inc.

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

(PS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Pluralsight Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Pluralsight, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PS

12/14/2020 | 02:16pm EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share is fair to Pluralsight shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Pluralsight shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Pluralsight and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Pluralsight shareholders; (2) determine whether Vista is underpaying for Pluralsight; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Pluralsight shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Pluralsight shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 389 M - -
Net income 2020 -145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 55,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 270 M 2 270 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,98x
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart PLURALSIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pluralsight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLURALSIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,21 $
Last Close Price 18,98 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron B. Skonnard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Peay Chief Operating & Strategy Officer
James W. Budge Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary Lewis Crittenden Lead Independent Director
Scott D. Dorsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLURALSIGHT, INC.10.28%2 270
ACCENTURE PLC16.75%155 917
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES28.77%141 642
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.29%110 732
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.78%74 412
INFOSYS LIMITED59.09%66 922
