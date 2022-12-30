Pluri : Immediate Report

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information
Name of Issuer
Pluri Inc.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
MATAM ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PARK
BUILDING NO. 5
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
Phone Number of Issuer
HAIFA
ISRAEL
3508409
972-74-710-7171
3. Related Persons
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Yanay
Yaky
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
Matam Advanced Technology Park
Building No. 5
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
Haifa
ISRAEL
3508409
Relationship:
X Executive Officer
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Chief Executive Officer and President
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Franco-Yehuda
Chen
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
Matam Advanced Technology Park
Building No. 5
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
Haifa
ISRAEL
3508409
Relationship:
X Executive Officer
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Chief Financial Officer
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Aberman
Zami
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
Matam Advanced Technology Park
Building No. 5
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
Haifa
ISRAEL
3508409
Relationship:
Executive Officer
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Chairman of the Board of Directors
X
Director
Promoter
Last Name
First Name
Birger
Doron
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
Matam Advanced Technology Park
Building No. 5
City
State/Province/Country
Haifa
ISRAEL
X Director
Relationship:
Executive Officer
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Middle Name
ZIP/PostalCode
3508409
Promoter
Last Name
First Name
Levi
Rami
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
Matam Advanced Technology Park
Building No. 5
City
State/Province/Country
Haifa
ISRAEL
X Director
Relationship:
Executive Officer
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Middle Name
ZIP/PostalCode
3508409
Promoter
Last Name
First Name
Shalev
Varda
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
Matam Advanced Technology Park
Building No. 5
City
State/Province/Country
Haifa
ISRAEL
X Director
Relationship:
Executive Officer
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Middle Name
ZIP/PostalCode
3508409
Promoter
Last Name
First Name
Shemesh-Rasmussen
Maital
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
Matam Advanced Technology Park
Building No. 5
City
State/Province/Country
Haifa
ISRAEL
X Director
Relationship:
Executive Officer
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Middle Name
ZIP/PostalCode
3508409
Promoter
4. Industry Group
Agriculture
Banking & Financial Services
Commercial Banking Insurance Investing Investment Banking Pooled Investment Fund
Is the issuer registered as
an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940?
Yes No
Other Banking & Financial Services
Business Services
Energy
Coal Mining
Electric Utilities
Energy Conservation
Environmental Services
Oil & Gas
Other Energy
Health Care
Biotechnology
Health Insurance
Hospitals & Physicians
Pharmaceuticals
Other Health Care
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Commercial
Construction
REITS & Finance
Residential
Other Real Estate
Retailing
Restaurants
Technology
Computers
Telecommunications
Other Technology
Travel
Airlines & Airports
Lodging & Conventions
Tourism & Travel
Services
Other Travel
Other
5. Issuer Size
Revenue Range
OR
Aggregate Net Asset Value Range
No Revenues
No Aggregate Net Asset Value
$1 - $1,000,000
$1 - $5,000,000
$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
$5,000,001 - $25,000,000
$5,000,001 - $25,000,000
$25,000,001 - $50,000,000
$25,000,001 -
$50,000,001 - $100,000,000
$100,000,000
Over $100,000,000
Over $100,000,000
Decline to Disclose
X
Decline to Disclose
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)
Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)
Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)
Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii)
X
Rule 506(b)
Rule 506(c)
Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)
Investment Company Act Section 3(c)
Section 3(c)(1)
Section 3(c)(2)
Section 3(c)(3)
Section 3(c)(4)
Section 3(c)(5)
Section 3(c)(6)
Section 3(c)(7)
Section 3(c)(9)
Section 3(c)(10)
Section 3(c)(11)
Section 3(c)(12)
Section 3(c)(13)
Section 3(c)(14)
7.
Type of Filing
X New Notice
Date of First Sale 2022-12-13
Amendment
8.
Duration of Offering
First Sale Yet to Occur
Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?
9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)
Equity
Debt
Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another SecurityX Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option, Warrant or
Other Right to Acquire Security
Yes X No
Pooled Investment Fund Interests
Tenant-in-Common Securities
Mineral Property Securities
Other (describe)
10. Business Combination Transaction
Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition
or exchange offer?
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Yes
No
11. Minimum Investment
Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor $ 0 USD
12. Sales Compensation
Recipient
Recipient CRD Number
X
None
(Associated) Broker or Dealer X None
(Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD Number X None
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
State(s) of Solicitation
All States
AL
AK
AZ
AR
IL
IN
IA
KS
MT
NE
NV
NH
RI
SC
SD
TN
13. Offering and Sales Amounts
Non-US/Foreign
CA CO CT
KY LA ME
NJ NM NY
TX UT VT
DE
MD
NC
VA
DC
MA
ND
WA
FL
MI
OH
WV
GA
MN
OK
WI
HI
MS
OR
WY
ID
MO
PA
PR
Total Offering Amount
$ 8,469,323
USD
or
Total Amount Sold
$ 8,469,323
USD
Total Remaining to be Sold
$ 0
USD
or
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Indefinite
Indefinite
14. Investors
Select if securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited investors, and enter the number of such non-accredited investors who already have invested in the offering.
Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited investors, enter the total number of investors who already have invested in the offering:
15. Sales Commissions & Finder's Fees Expenses
14
Provide separately the amounts of sales commissions and finders fees expenses, if any. If the amount of an expenditure is not known, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.
Sales Commissions $ 0 USD
Finders' Fees
$ 0 USD
Estimate
Estimate
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
16. Use of Proceeds
Provide the amount of the gross proceeds of the offering that has been or is proposed to be used for payments to any of the persons required to be named as executive officers, directors or promoters in response to Item 3 above. If the amount is unknown, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.
$ 0 USD
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Signature and Submission
Estimate
Please verify the information you have entered and review the Terms of Submission below before signing and submitting this notice.
Terms of Submission
In submitting this notice, each identified issuer is:
Notifying the SEC and/or each State in which this notice is filed of the offering of securities described and undertaking to furnish them, upon written request, in the accordance with applicable law, the information furnished to offerees.*
Irrevocably appointing each of the Secretary of the SEC and the Securities Administrator or other legally designated officer of the State in which the issuer maintains its principal place of business and any State in which this notice is filed, as its agents for service of process, and agreeing that these persons may accept
service on its behalf, of any notice, process or pleading, and further agreeing that such service may be made by registered or certified mail, in any Federal or state action, administrative proceeding, or arbitration brought against the issuer in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, if the action, proceeding or arbitration (a) arises out of any activity in connection with the offering of securities that is the subject of this notice, and (b) is founded, directly or indirectly, upon the provisions of: (i) the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the Investment Company Act of 1940, or the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or any rule or regulation under any of these statutes; or (ii) the laws of the State in which the issuer maintains its principal place of business or any State in which this notice is filed.
Certifying that, if the issuer is claiming a Regulation D exemption for the offering, the issuer is not disqualified from relying on Rule 504 or Rule 506 for one of the reasons stated in Rule 504(b)(3) or Rule 506
(d).
Each Issuer identified above has read this notice, knows the contents to be true, and has duly caused this notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
For signature, type in the signer's name or other letters or characters adopted or authorized as the signer's signature.
Issuer
Signature
Name of
Title
Date
Signer
Pluri Inc.
Chen Franco-
Chief Financial Officer
2022-12-30
Yehuda
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
This undertaking does not affect any limits Section 102(a) of the National Securities Markets Improvement Act of 1996 ("NSMIA") [Pub. L. No. 104-290, 110 Stat. 3416 (Oct. 11, 1996)] imposes on the ability of States to require information. As a result, if the securities that are the subject of this Form D are "covered securities" for purposes of NSMIA, whether in all instances or due to the nature of the offering that is the subject of this Form D, States cannot routinely require offering materials under this undertaking or otherwise and can require offering materials only to the extent NSMIA permits them to do so under NSMIA's preservation of their anti-fraud authority.
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 15:27:22 UTC.