Pluri : Immediate Report
PU
Pluri Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Pluri CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders Summarizing the Strategy Change and Progress in 2022 and Announcing Food Tech Joint Venture Proof of Concept
AQ
Pluri : Immediate Report

12/30/2022
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0076

FORM D

Estimated average burden

4.00

hours per response

Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities

1. Issuer's Identity

CIK (Filer ID Number)

Previous Names

0001158780

PLURISTEM

THERAPEUTICS

INC

Name of Issuer

PLURISTEM

LIFE SYSTEMS

INC

None

Entity Type

  1. Corporation

Limited Partnership

Limited Liability Company

General Partnership

Business Trust

Other (Specify)

Pluri Inc.

AI SOFTWARE

INC

Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization

NEVADA

Year of Incorporation/Organization

X Over Five Years Ago

Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)

Yet to Be Formed

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer

Pluri Inc.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

MATAM ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PARK

BUILDING NO. 5

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

Phone Number of Issuer

HAIFA

ISRAEL

3508409

972-74-710-7171

3. Related Persons

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Yanay

Yaky

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

Matam Advanced Technology Park

Building No. 5

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

Haifa

ISRAEL

3508409

Relationship:

X Executive Officer

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Chief Executive Officer and President

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Franco-Yehuda

Chen

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

Matam Advanced Technology Park

Building No. 5

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

Haifa

ISRAEL

3508409

Relationship:

X Executive Officer

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Chief Financial Officer

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Aberman

Zami

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

Matam Advanced Technology Park

Building No. 5

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

Haifa

ISRAEL

3508409

Relationship:

Executive Officer

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Chairman of the Board of Directors

X

Director

Promoter

Last Name

First Name

Birger

Doron

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

Matam Advanced Technology Park

Building No. 5

City

State/Province/Country

Haifa

ISRAEL

X Director

Relationship:

Executive Officer

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Middle Name

ZIP/PostalCode

3508409

Promoter

Last Name

First Name

Levi

Rami

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

Matam Advanced Technology Park

Building No. 5

City

State/Province/Country

Haifa

ISRAEL

X Director

Relationship:

Executive Officer

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Middle Name

ZIP/PostalCode

3508409

Promoter

Last Name

First Name

Shalev

Varda

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

Matam Advanced Technology Park

Building No. 5

City

State/Province/Country

Haifa

ISRAEL

X Director

Relationship:

Executive Officer

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Middle Name

ZIP/PostalCode

3508409

Promoter

Last Name

First Name

Shemesh-Rasmussen

Maital

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

Matam Advanced Technology Park

Building No. 5

City

State/Province/Country

Haifa

ISRAEL

X Director

Relationship:

Executive Officer

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Middle Name

ZIP/PostalCode

3508409

Promoter

4. Industry Group

Agriculture

Banking & Financial Services

Commercial Banking Insurance Investing Investment Banking Pooled Investment Fund

Is the issuer registered as

an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940?

Yes No

Other Banking & Financial Services

Business Services

Energy

Coal Mining

Electric Utilities

Energy Conservation

Environmental Services

Oil & Gas

Other Energy

Health Care

  1. Biotechnology

Health Insurance

Hospitals & Physicians

Pharmaceuticals

Other Health Care

Manufacturing

Real Estate

Commercial

Construction

REITS & Finance

Residential

Other Real Estate

Retailing

Restaurants

Technology

Computers

Telecommunications

Other Technology

Travel

Airlines & Airports

Lodging & Conventions

Tourism & Travel

Services

Other Travel

Other

5. Issuer Size

Revenue Range

OR

Aggregate Net Asset Value Range

No Revenues

No Aggregate Net Asset Value

$1 - $1,000,000

$1 - $5,000,000

$1,000,001 - $5,000,000

$5,000,001 - $25,000,000

$5,000,001 - $25,000,000

$25,000,001 - $50,000,000

$25,000,001 -

$50,000,001 - $100,000,000

$100,000,000

Over $100,000,000

Over $100,000,000

Decline to Disclose

X

Decline to Disclose

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)

Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)

Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)

Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii)

X

Rule 506(b)

Rule 506(c)

Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)

Investment Company Act Section 3(c)

Section 3(c)(1)

Section 3(c)(2)

Section 3(c)(3)

Section 3(c)(4)

Section 3(c)(5)

Section 3(c)(6)

Section 3(c)(7)

Section 3(c)(9)

Section 3(c)(10)

Section 3(c)(11)

Section 3(c)(12)

Section 3(c)(13)

Section 3(c)(14)

7.

Type of Filing

X New Notice

Date of First Sale 2022-12-13

Amendment

8.

Duration of Offering

First Sale Yet to Occur

Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?

9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)

  1. Equity

Debt

  1. Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security X Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option, Warrant or
    Other Right to Acquire Security

Yes X No

Pooled Investment Fund Interests

Tenant-in-Common Securities

Mineral Property Securities

Other (describe)

10. Business Combination Transaction

Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition

or exchange offer?

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Yes

  1. No

11. Minimum Investment

Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor $ 0 USD

12. Sales Compensation

Recipient

Recipient CRD Number

X

None

(Associated) Broker or Dealer X None

(Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD Number X None

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

State(s) of Solicitation

All States

AL

AK

AZ

AR

IL

IN

IA

KS

MT

NE

NV

NH

RI

SC

SD

TN

13. Offering and Sales Amounts

Non-US/Foreign

CA CO CT

KY LA ME

NJ NM NY

TX UT VT

DE

MD

NC

VA

DC

MA

ND

WA

FL

MI

OH

WV

GA

MN

OK

WI

HI

MS

OR

WY

ID

MO

PA

PR

Total Offering Amount

$ 8,469,323

USD

or

Total Amount Sold

$ 8,469,323

USD

Total Remaining to be Sold

$ 0

USD

or

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Indefinite

Indefinite

14. Investors

Select if securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited investors, and enter the number of such non-accredited investors who already have invested in the offering.

Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited investors, enter the total number of investors who already have invested in the offering:

15. Sales Commissions & Finder's Fees Expenses

14

Provide separately the amounts of sales commissions and finders fees expenses, if any. If the amount of an expenditure is not known, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.

Sales Commissions $ 0 USD

Finders' Fees

$ 0 USD

Estimate

Estimate

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

16. Use of Proceeds

Provide the amount of the gross proceeds of the offering that has been or is proposed to be used for payments to any of the persons required to be named as executive officers, directors or promoters in response to Item 3 above. If the amount is unknown, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.

$ 0 USD

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Signature and Submission

Estimate

Please verify the information you have entered and review the Terms of Submission below before signing and submitting this notice.

Terms of Submission

In submitting this notice, each identified issuer is:

  • Notifying the SEC and/or each State in which this notice is filed of the offering of securities described and undertaking to furnish them, upon written request, in the accordance with applicable law, the information furnished to offerees.*
  • Irrevocably appointing each of the Secretary of the SEC and the Securities Administrator or other legally designated officer of the State in which the issuer maintains its principal place of business and any State in which this notice is filed, as its agents for service of process, and agreeing that these persons may accept

service on its behalf, of any notice, process or pleading, and further agreeing that such service may be made by registered or certified mail, in any Federal or state action, administrative proceeding, or arbitration brought against the issuer in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, if the action, proceeding or arbitration (a) arises out of any activity in connection with the offering of securities that is the subject of this notice, and (b) is founded, directly or indirectly, upon the provisions of: (i) the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the Investment Company Act of 1940, or the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or any rule or regulation under any of these statutes; or (ii) the laws of the State in which the issuer maintains its principal place of business or any State in which this notice is filed.

  • Certifying that, if the issuer is claiming a Regulation D exemption for the offering, the issuer is not disqualified from relying on Rule 504 or Rule 506 for one of the reasons stated in Rule 504(b)(3) or Rule 506
    (d).

Each Issuer identified above has read this notice, knows the contents to be true, and has duly caused this notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

For signature, type in the signer's name or other letters or characters adopted or authorized as the signer's signature.

Issuer

Signature

Name of

Title

Date

Signer

Pluri Inc.

Chen Franco-

Chief Financial Officer

2022-12-30

Yehuda

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

  • This undertaking does not affect any limits Section 102(a) of the National Securities Markets Improvement Act of 1996 ("NSMIA") [Pub. L. No. 104-290, 110 Stat. 3416 (Oct. 11, 1996)] imposes on the ability of States to require information. As a result, if the securities that are the subject of this Form D are "covered securities" for purposes of NSMIA, whether in all instances or due to the nature of the offering that is the subject of this Form D, States cannot routinely require offering materials under this undertaking or otherwise and can require offering materials only to the extent NSMIA permits them to do so under NSMIA's preservation of their anti-fraud authority.

