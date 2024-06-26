Pluri : The results of stockholder voting at the 2024 Annual Meeting
June 26, 2024 at 07:57 am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): June 26, 2024 (June 25, 2024)
PLURI INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Nevada
001-31392
98-0351734
(State or Other Jurisdiction
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
of Incorporation)
Identification No.)
MATAM Advanced Technology Park
Building No. 5
Haifa, Israel
3508409
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
011 972 74 710 8600
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.00001 per share
PLUR
The Nasdaq Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On June 25, 2024, Pluri Inc. (the "Company"), held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2024 Annual Meeting"). The results of stockholder voting at the 2024 Annual Meeting are set forth below:
Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors
The stockholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and until their successors shall have been duly elected and qualified.
Broker Non-
Director Name
For
Against
Abstain
Votes
Zami Aberman
1,662,989
39,528
1,190
1,157,512
Doron Birger
1,664,359
38,162
1,186
1,157,512
Rami Levi
1,668,306
34,214
1,187
1,157,512
Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen
1,663,106
38,117
2,484
1,157,512
Yaky Yanay
1,634,759
67,695
1,253
1,157,512
Proposal No. 2 - Ratification of the selection of Kesselman & Kesselman, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), a member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
2,752,280
100,137
8,802
N/A
The results reported above are final voting results.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
PLURI INC.
Date: June 26, 2024
By:
/s/ Chen Franco-Yehuda
Name:
Chen Franco-Yehuda
Title:
Chief Financial Officer
