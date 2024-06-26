UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): June 26, 2024 (June 25, 2024)

PLURI INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Nevada

001-31392

98-0351734

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer

of Incorporation)

Identification No.)

MATAM Advanced Technology Park

Building No. 5

Haifa, Israel

3508409

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

011 972 74 710 8600

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.00001 per share

PLUR

The Nasdaq Capital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 25, 2024, Pluri Inc. (the "Company"), held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2024 Annual Meeting"). The results of stockholder voting at the 2024 Annual Meeting are set forth below:

Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors

The stockholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and until their successors shall have been duly elected and qualified.

Broker Non-

Director Name

For

Against

Abstain

Votes

Zami Aberman

1,662,989

39,528

1,190

1,157,512

Doron Birger

1,664,359

38,162

1,186

1,157,512

Rami Levi

1,668,306

34,214

1,187

1,157,512

Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen

1,663,106

38,117

2,484

1,157,512

Yaky Yanay

1,634,759

67,695

1,253

1,157,512

Proposal No. 2 - Ratification of the selection of Kesselman & Kesselman, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), a member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

2,752,280

100,137

8,802

N/A

The results reported above are final voting results.

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

PLURI INC.

Date: June 26, 2024

By:

/s/ Chen Franco-Yehuda

Name:

Chen Franco-Yehuda

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Pluri Inc. published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 11:56:09 UTC.