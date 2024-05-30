TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company"), a growing acquirer of small, profitable technology companies, today announced that Company management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter financial results on Friday May 31, 2024. Pluribus intends to release its financial results following the close of markets on Thursday May 30, 2024.

Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Friday May 31, 2024

Time: 8:30 am EDT

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3yEGtPJto receive an instant automated call back.

Dial-In Numbers: (416) 764-8650 or (888) 390-0561

Conference ID: 34880387

Webcast: Available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's investor website

Replay: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code: 880387 #) – available until midnight (EDT) on June 7, 2024

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer and operator of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. When market conditions are conducive to raising capital at reasonable costs, Pluribus focuses on rapidly acquiring and integrating new acquisitions to accelerate growth. When the environment does not support this, Pluribus focuses on implementing strategies to maximize organic growth and increase cashflow from operations in its existing portfolio companies. For more information, please visit: pluribustechnologies.com

Contact:



Richard Adair

Chief Executive Officer

Pluribus Technologies Corp.

1 (800) 851-9383

