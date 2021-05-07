Log in
    PLCKF   CA72942L1031

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC

(PLCKF)
Plurilock Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

05/07/2021
Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that today it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") with securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec.

The Prospectus, when made final and effective, will enable Plurilock to offer, issue and sell up to $50 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities and units or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25-month period that the Prospectus, when made final, remain valid.

Unless otherwise specified in the prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering of securities, the net proceeds from any sale of any securities may be used by the Company for general corporate purposes, capital projects, internal expansion, or for the acquisition of other businesses, assets, or securities by the Company or one of its subsidiaries.

"We are pleased to announce the filing of this new base shelf prospectus which will provide Plurilock with the maximum financial flexibility to raise capital over the next 25 months as we continue to advance our growth and expansion strategies in the North American cybersecurity industry," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Copies of the Prospectus can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. Plurilock offers world-class cybersecurity solutions paired with AI-driven, cloud-friendly security technologies that deliver persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely-while reducing cybersecurity friction.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson
Chief Executive Officer
ian@plurilock.com
416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius
Chief Financial Officer
roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh
Investor Relations
prit.singh@plurilock.com
905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which relate to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83349


