Plurilock and Cycura to Co-Host Utilities and Infrastructure Cybersecurity Webinar

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a leading provider of invisible and continuous authentication technologies for enterprises and Cycura Data Protection Corp. ("Cycura"), a subsidiary of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL Health") and a leading provider of proactive cybersecurity services, are pleased to announce that they will be co-hosting a virtual panel discussion, titled 'Securing Utilities and Critical Infrastructure in 2021' on Thursday, April 15th at 2:00 pm (EST).

Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock will be joined by Iain Paterson, CEO of Cycura, and Mohammad Waqas, Principal Solutions Architect of Armis, the first agentless, enterprise-class security platform to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices, to discuss the increasing cyber threats faced by organizations within the critical infrastructure sector.

The panel discussion will cover how the new 'work-from-home' landscape has rapidly digitalized industrial control systems as well as provide an analysis of recent events relating to infamous cybersecurity breaches in North America. A live Q&A session will commence after the panel discussion.

Webinar Details

Panel Discussion Title: Securing Utilities and Critical Infrastructure in 2021

Date: Thursday, April 15th, 2021

Time: 2:00pm - 3:00 pm EST

Panelists

Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock

Iain Paterson, CEO of Cycura

Mohammad Waqas, Principal Solutions Architect of Armis

To join the webinar, RSVP here: https://www.plurilock.com/event/securing-utilities-and-critical-infrastructure-in-2021/

About Cycura Data Protection Corp.

Cycura, a subsidiary of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL), is a provider of high-quality technical security, helping clients proactively prevent security incidents. Cycura offers advanced Penetration Testing, Red Team, Code Review, Secure SDLC and Security Program Review services. Cycura also provides Incident Response services, and proactive Incident Response planning and training. Cycura helps clients across all industries protect their business through a technology agnostic, business focused approach to security readiness.

For more information, visit https://www.cycura.com or contact:

Iain Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ipaterson@cycura.com

Melinda Coultar

VP of Services

mcoultar@cycura.com

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which relate to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80164