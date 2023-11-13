Stock PLUR PLURILOCK SECURITY INC.
PDF Report : Plurilock Security Inc.

Plurilock Security Inc. Stock price

Equities

PLUR

CA5300101071

IT Services & Consulting

End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto
Other stock markets
 06:00:00 2023-11-09 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Plurilock Security Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.0700 CAD 0.00% -6.67% -44.00%
Oct. 05 Plurilock Security Inc. Receives USD 5.1 Million Sale Order from U.S. Department of the Treasury CI
Oct. 03 Plurilock Security Inc. Receives USD 4.2 Million Sale Order from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services CI
Financials

Sales 2023 * 84.01 M 60.79 M Sales 2024 * 93.29 M 67.51 M Capitalization 7.12 M 5.15 M
Net income 2023 * -7.00 M -5.07 M Net income 2024 * -6.00 M -4.34 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,08x
Net cash position 2023 * - 0 Net cash position 2024 * - 0 EV / Sales 2024 *
0,08x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-0,88x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-1,00x
Employees 87
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 95.24%
Chart Plurilock Security Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Plurilock Security Inc.

Plurilock Security Inc. Receives USD 5.1 Million Sale Order from U.S. Department of the Treasury CI
Plurilock Security Inc. Receives USD 4.2 Million Sale Order from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services CI
Plurilock Security Inc. Announces Contract with State of South Carolina to Expand Distribution CI
Plurilock Security Inc. Launches PromptGuard Version 1.0 CI
Plurilock Security Inc. Signs First Cross-Sale Order for PromptGuard with U.S. Financial Services Firm CI
Plurilock Security Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Plurilock Security Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 29, 2023 CI
Plurilock Security Reports US$2.2 Million Contract with US Department of Defense; Up 3.8% MT
Plurilock Security Inc. Signs Usd 2.2 Million Contract with U.S. Department of Defense CI
Plurilock Security Inc. Signs USD 393,000 Contract for Cybersecurity Solutions Project with California State Critical Infrastructure Agency CI
Plurilock Security Inc. Announces the Launch of Beta Access to A New AI Safety SaaS Product for Business and Government CI
Plurilock Security Inc. Announces New Ai-Driven Cloud Access Security Broker Technology Forgenerative Ai Tools and Submits U.S. Provisional Patent Application CI
Plurilock Security Inc. Signs Contract for Renewal and New Cybersecurity Project CI
Plurilock Security Inc. announced that it has received CAD 2.435282 million in funding CI
Transcript : Plurilock Security Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Press releases Plurilock Security Inc.

Plurilock Secures Increase in Line of Credit to US$7.0 Million NE
Plurilock Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering Behavorial-Biometric Authentication Capability NE
Plurilock Receives US$5.1 Million Sale Order from U.S. Department of the Treasury NE
Plurilock Receives US$4.2 Million Sale Order from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services NE
Quotes and Performance

1 week-6.67%
1 month-17.65%
3 months-48.15%
6 months-60.00%
Current year-44.00%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.06
Extreme 0.06
0.07
1 month
0.06
Extreme 0.06
0.09
Current year
0.06
Extreme 0.06
0.24
1 year
0.06
Extreme 0.06
0.24
3 years
0.06
Extreme 0.06
0.85
5 years
0.06
Extreme 0.06
0.85
10 years
0.06
Extreme 0.06
0.85
Managers and Directors - Plurilock Security Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Ian Paterson FOU
 Founder - 2007
Robert Kiesman CHM
 Chairman 46 2018
Tucker Zengerle COO
 Chief Operating Officer - 2022
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
John McConnell BRD
 Director/Board Member 77 -
W. Hammersla BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2020
Blake Corbet BRD
 Director/Board Member - Jan. 31
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 0.0700 0.00% 476,050
23-11-09 0.0700 0.00% 8,125
23-11-07 0.0700 0.00% 10,659
23-11-06 0.0700 -6.67% 34,200

End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto, November 09, 2023

Company Profile

Plurilock Security Inc. is a Canada-based identity-centric cybersecurity company. The Company secures workforces in the age of AI through its Plurilock AI platform, delivering advanced identity, data safety and guard rails to safely implement AI solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. The Company operates through two operating divisions: the Technology Division and the Solutions Division. The Technology Division operates under the Plurilock brand, builds and operates its own proprietary product (DEFEND), as well as the acquired product (CloudCodes). The Technology Division is operated by PSI, PL, PLUS and PSP. The Company's corporate overhead expenses associated with PSI are allocated to the Technology Division. The Solutions division is separately operated by ASC and INC. The Solutions division offers services, cybersecurity industry products and technologies other than its own proprietary products (DEFEND).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-11-21 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0.0700CAD
Average target price
0.6000CAD
Spread / Average Target
+757.14%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other IT Services & Consulting

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. Stock Plurilock Security Inc.
-44.00% 5 M $
ACCENTURE PLC Stock Accenture plc
+19.81% 201 B $
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. Stock Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
+2.30% 147 B $
IBM Stock IBM
+5.77% 136 B $
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. Stock Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
-4.34% 93 979 M $
INFOSYS LIMITED Stock Infosys Limited
-8.93% 68 981 M $
SNOWFLAKE INC. Stock Snowflake Inc.
+11.75% 52 884 M $
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
+86.45% 46 877 M $
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Stock HCL Technologies Limited
+21.33% 40 970 M $
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Stock Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
+15.32% 33 068 M $
Other IT Services & Consulting
