Plurilock Security Inc. is a Canada-based identity-centric cybersecurity company. The Company secures workforces in the age of AI through its Plurilock AI platform, delivering advanced identity, data safety and guard rails to safely implement AI solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. The Company operates through two operating divisions: the Technology Division and the Solutions Division. The Technology Division operates under the Plurilock brand, builds and operates its own proprietary product (DEFEND), as well as the acquired product (CloudCodes). The Technology Division is operated by PSI, PL, PLUS and PSP. The Company's corporate overhead expenses associated with PSI are allocated to the Technology Division. The Solutions division is separately operated by ASC and INC. The Solutions division offers services, cybersecurity industry products and technologies other than its own proprietary products (DEFEND).