Plurilock Security Inc. Stock price
Equities
PLUR
CA5300101071
IT Services & Consulting
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0700 CAD
|0.00%
|-6.67%
|-44.00%
|Oct. 05
|Plurilock Security Inc. Receives USD 5.1 Million Sale Order from U.S. Department of the Treasury
|CI
|Oct. 03
|Plurilock Security Inc. Receives USD 4.2 Million Sale Order from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
|Sales 2023 *
|84.01 M 60.79 M
|Sales 2024 *
|93.29 M 67.51 M
|Capitalization
|7.12 M 5.15 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-7.00 M -5.07 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-6.00 M -4.34 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,08x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|Net cash position 2024 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,08x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-0,88x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-1,00x
|Employees
|87
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|95.24%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More press releases
|1 week
|-6.67%
|1 month
|-17.65%
|3 months
|-48.15%
|6 months
|-60.00%
|Current year
|-44.00%
More quotes
1 week
0.06
0.07
1 month
0.06
0.09
Current year
0.06
0.24
1 year
0.06
0.24
3 years
0.06
0.85
5 years
0.06
0.85
10 years
0.06
0.85
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Ian Paterson FOU
|Founder
|-
|2007
Robert Kiesman CHM
|Chairman
|46
|2018
Tucker Zengerle COO
|Chief Operating Officer
|-
|2022
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
John McConnell BRD
|Director/Board Member
|77
|-
W. Hammersla BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2020
Blake Corbet BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|Jan. 31
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|0.0700
|0.00%
|476,050
|23-11-09
|0.0700
|0.00%
|8,125
|23-11-07
|0.0700
|0.00%
|10,659
|23-11-06
|0.0700
|-6.67%
|34,200
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto, November 09, 2023More quotes
More about the company
Plurilock Security Inc. is a Canada-based identity-centric cybersecurity company. The Company secures workforces in the age of AI through its Plurilock AI platform, delivering advanced identity, data safety and guard rails to safely implement AI solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. The Company operates through two operating divisions: the Technology Division and the Solutions Division. The Technology Division operates under the Plurilock brand, builds and operates its own proprietary product (DEFEND), as well as the acquired product (CloudCodes). The Technology Division is operated by PSI, PL, PLUS and PSP. The Company's corporate overhead expenses associated with PSI are allocated to the Technology Division. The Solutions division is separately operated by ASC and INC. The Solutions division offers services, cybersecurity industry products and technologies other than its own proprietary products (DEFEND).
SectorIT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-11-21 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0.0700CAD
Average target price
0.6000CAD
Spread / Average Target
+757.14%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-44.00%
|5 M $
|+19.81%
|201 B $
|+2.30%
|147 B $
|+5.77%
|136 B $
|-4.34%
|93 979 M $
|-8.93%
|68 981 M $
|+11.75%
|52 884 M $
|+86.45%
|46 877 M $
|+21.33%
|40 970 M $
|+15.32%
|33 068 M $