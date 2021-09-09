Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Plurilock Security Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLUR   CA5300101071

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC.

(PLUR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plurilock Secures U.S. Naval Warfare Purchase Order for US$250,000

09/09/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has received a US$250,000 purchase order from the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) as part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) program, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (GWAC).

The NSWC is part of the Naval Sea Systems Command, the largest of the U.S. Navy's five system commands, and plays a crucial role in providing technical solutions to the U.S. Navy.1 The purchase order is part of a new contract relationship between Plurilock and the NSWC within the SEWP V program and the latest in a series of new business for Plurilock's Solutions Division. All contracts and orders signed by Plurilock since April 2021, including the latest order, represent a combined total of US$10.48 million in sales.

According to the purchase order, Plurilock will provide the NSWC with a renewal of their Dell® EMC Unity maintenance support for existing hardware.

"At a time when data breaches are on the rise, the U.S. administration continues to allocate resources to improve the nation's cyber resiliency, which creates a high demand for cyber defense products," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "As a result, we are pleased to be able to fulfill the stringent security requirements of a prominent U.S. government organization such as the Naval Service Warfare Center."

About SEWP

The SEWP V program, launched by NASA in 2015, is the leading information technology (IT) contract vehicle, with government agencies spending $7.9 billion in fiscal 2020.2 Estimates anticipate that agencies will utilize SEWP V for $8.8 billion in contracted spending in fiscal 2021.3 The contract vehicle provides Plurilock with the opportunity to access downstream customers in the government sector.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson
Chief Executive Officer
ian@plurilock.com
416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius
Chief Financial Officer
roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh
Investor Relations
prit.singh@plurilock.com
905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, the success of the Company in obtaining new or extended contracts or orders; the Company's ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; and unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  1. https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers
  2. https://gov-acq.com/contracts/nasa-sewp-v-contract/
  3. https://about.bgov.com/news/this-is-it-sewp-v-is-the-top-it-vehicle-in-fiscal-2020/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95941


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about PLURILOCK SECURITY INC.
07:05aPlurilock Secures U.S. Naval Warfare Purchase Order for US$250,000
NE
08/31Plurilock Security Inc. Renews Defend Contract with U.S. Financial Services F..
CI
08/27Plurilock Security Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
08/23Plurilock Security Inc. Receives USD 1.08 Million U.S. Air Force Purchase Ord..
CI
08/19Plurilock Security Inc. Secures Order from California State Healthcare Agency..
CI
08/16Plurilock Secures CA$672,000 Multi-Year DEFEND Order with Leading Overseas Fi..
NE
07/22Plurilock Security Inc. Receives USD 217,000 Order from California State Reti..
CI
07/21Plurilock Security Inc Receives USD 1.9 Million Order from the U.S. Departmen..
CI
07/15Plurilock Security Inc. Receives $1.7 Million Overseas Order with U.S. Depart..
CI
07/07Plurilock Security Inc. Secures Order with California State Utility Resource ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,48 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
Net income 2020 -4,60 M -3,62 M -3,62 M
Net cash 2020 1,67 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,8 M 26,6 M 26,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 32,7x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart PLURILOCK SECURITY INC.
Duration : Period :
Plurilock Security Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian L Paterson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Kiesman Chairman
Jord Tanner Chief Technology Officer
Roland C. Sartorius Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Barry Carlson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLURILOCK SECURITY INC.44.30%27
ACCENTURE PLC30.29%215 809
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.31.84%189 162
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.68%124 293
INFOSYS LIMITED34.83%97 317
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.04%95 716