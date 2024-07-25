90% of customers would recommend Plurilock AI to others

"Would-recommend" customer percentage better than leading brands

Customers value Plurilock AI capabilities, ease of use, and cost

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces that its flagship cybersecurity platform, Plurilock AI, has been named a Data Quadrant gold medalist by Info-Tech for 2024.1 This is the fifth year running in which Plurilock's cybersecurity platform has earned the largely performance-based award.2

Plurilock AI provides single sign-on (SSO), cloud access security broker (CASB), and data loss prevention (DLP) protections for organizations of all sizes and was designed with accessibility and affordability in mind. The platform is particularly popular amongst small- to mid-sized organizations, who value Plurilock AI's ability to provide cutting-edge capabilities without the cost and complexity of competing platforms, which often require dedicated analysts to operate.

According to Info-Tech's quadrant rankings, which are based both on analyst evaluations and on feedback from existing customers, over 90 percent of Plurilock AI customers would recommend the platform to others in 2024. This "would-recommend" percentage was significantly higher for Plurilock AI than for any other product evaluated in the segment, eclipsing offerings from Microsoft, Palo Alto, Cisco, Oracle, and Broadcom.

"We're thrilled that Plurilock AI is a data quadrant gold medalist for the fifth year running," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Our customers love Plurilock AI. It's a modern, cloud-centric platform that offers the cybersecurity essentials that today's organizations need-without the legacy complexity and expenses that haunt competing platforms. We'd particularly like to thank our customers for making us Data Quadrant gold medalists once again."

Info-Tech's Cloud Access Security Broker Data Quadrant

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-Looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-Looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 https://www.infotech.com/software-reviews/categories/cloud-access-security-broker

2 https://www.infotech.com/software-reviews/products/plurilock-ai

