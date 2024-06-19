Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR, OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces the signing of a US$6.16 million, five year contract with the United States Department of the Treasury.

The contract, which includes a US$1.07 million base first year and four subsequent option years through Q4 2028, is for the provision of Microsoft Unified services and support to the Department, including AI Azure services and support. The contract was awarded through Aurora Systems Consulting subsidiary.

"There is an increasing threat against computer systems throughout the world and Plurilock strives to improve the security status of public and private organizations," said Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson. "Our operations through Aurora are key to obtaining and expanding our relationships within these organizations, especially with large government customers who have historically been stable buyers of IT throughout all economic environments."

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Forward-Looking Statements

