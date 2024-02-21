Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an AI-driven cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce the launch of Plurilock Critical Services, a new services division designed to enhance security and resiliency for multinational companies facing geopolitical, supply chain, and other environmental risks.

Company Announces Launch of Critical Services Division

The Company's new Plurilock Critical Services division will assist organizations in supporting, architecting, building, and rebuilding infrastructure through a security and resiliency lens, enabling organizations critical to western democracies to continue to fulfill their roles.

The launch of the division aligns with Plurilock's strategy to expand margins by leveraging the rapid growth, experience, and performance it achieved through its recent acquisitions of Aurora Systems Consulting Inc.,1 Atrion Communications Inc.,2 and Integra Networks Corporation.3 The launch of the new division follows the Company's announcement of significant period-over-period growth in professional services revenue during Q3 2023.4

Plurilock Critical services will draw extensively on the company's deep experience with Canadian and United States federal government work, providing world-class professional services in four broad areas including:

Digital transformation: cloud and multi-cloud infrastructure and migration, enterprise networking, technology logistics, data and AI implementation and migration, and continuity and resilience design

Cyber engineering: cloud security, identity security, network security, endpoint, on-premises, and cloud data loss prevention

Cyber operations: penetration testing, environment and surface hardening, threat intelligence and monitoring, incident response and management, digital forensics, disaster recovery, security awareness and training

Advisory and GRC services: standards and compliance assessments (SOC 1 and 2, ISO 27001, CMMC, NIST and NIST CSF, PCI, MITRE, and others), supply chain and geopolitical risk assessment and management, cyber maturity optimization, resilience training, war gaming and tabletop exercises

"Plurilock Critical Services is a response to the high demand for cybersecurity services that we are seeing from companies of national and allied western importance," says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "As these companies struggle with shifting geopolitical realities, the need to reshore key operations, and the emergence new of global risks, they are finding that they need to achieve a new tier of operational resilience. Plurilock has the deep government, security, and technology expertise to enable and to implement this resilience, and we're excited to be able to provide it."

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides advanced solutions in a world of increasing risk. Its Critical Services division enables essential organizations to achieve rapid transformation, cybersecurity assurance, and resilience, while its Plurilock AI platform delivers exclusive identity and data safety solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. With unmatched global expertise, an extensive family of patented and proprietary technologies, and a comprehensive line of class-leading IT products and services, Plurilock enables teams across North America and the globe to compute safely as change happens.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, the success of the Company in obtaining new or extended contracts or orders; the Company's ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; and unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 https://plurilock.com/press-release/plurilock-completes-acquisition-of-aurora-systems-consulting-inc/

2 https://plurilock.com/press-release/plurilocks-aurora-announces-closing-of-asset-purchase-agreement-with-atrion-communications-inc/

3 https://plurilock.com/press-release/plurilock-announces-acquisition-of-integra-networks-corporation/

4 https://plurilock.com/press-release/plurilock-security-inc-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results/

