Plus Products Inc. Announces Listing of Amended Debentures

04/28/2021 | 07:31am EDT
SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., is pleased to announce today that further to its press release dated February 25, 2021, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") issued its final bulletin confirming that the Company’s amended debentures have been approved for listing on the CSE. Trading is expected to resume on April 28, 2021 under the stock symbol “PLUS.DB.A”.

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected listing of its amended debentures on the CSE.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities and junior market securities; the actual results of the Company’s investment strategy; potential conflicts of interest; potential transaction and legal risks; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and loss of key individuals. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.


For further information contact:

Jake Heimark
CEO & Co-founder
ir@plusproducts.com

Investors:

Cole Stewart
Investor Relations
Cole@plusproducts.com
Tel +1 778.231.6324

Media:

plus@mattio.com
Mattio Communication

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,08 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,6 M 28,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart PLUS PRODUCTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Plus Products Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,99 $
Last Close Price 0,52 $
Spread / Highest target 92,1%
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 92,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacob F. Heimark Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Pearson Chief Financial Officer
Craig Foster Heimark Executive Chairman & Secretary
Ari Mackler Chief Scientific Officer
Justin Crunchy Gwin Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLUS PRODUCTS INC.-4.48%29
CHACHA FOOD COMPANY, LIMITED-0.07%4 193
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP.4.44%3 080
EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD.-8.71%2 473
UTZ BRANDS, INC.26.97%2 142
GANYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-1.94%1 155
