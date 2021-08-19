Plus Products : Proxy

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on September 14, 2021

Appointment of Proxyholder Print the name of the person you are appointing if this person I/We being the undersigned holder(s) of Plus Products Inc. hereby appoint Craig Heimark, OR is someone other than the Management Nominees listed herein: Chairman of the Company, or failing this person Jacob Heimark, Chief Executive Officer of the Company

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act, and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of Common shares (the "Common Shares"), Class A Common shares (the "Class A Shares") and Class B Common shares(the "Class B Shares") in the capital of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Suite 2900 - 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada or at any adjournment thereof.

For Against

1. Number of Directors. To set the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting to at four (4).

2. Election of Directors. To elect the following directors: