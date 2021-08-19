Plus Products : Proxy

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on September 14, 2021
as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act, and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of Common shares (the "Common Shares"), Class A Common shares (the "Class A Shares") and Class B Common shares(the "Class B Shares") in the capital of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Suite 2900 - 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada or at any adjournment thereof.
1. Number of Directors. To set the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting to at four (4).
2. Election of Directors. To elect the following directors:
Serafino Posa
b. Jacob F. Heimark
c. Craig F. Heimark
Jill Braff
Appointment of Auditors. To appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.
Stock Option Plan. To pass an ordinary resolution re-approving the Company's existing stock option plan, as previously amended and restated, as more particularly set out in the accompanying management information circular.
I/we authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
Interim Financial Statements - Check the box to the right if you would like to RECEIVE interim financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis by mail. See reverse for instructions to sign up for delivery by email.
Annual Report - Check the box to the right if you would like to DECLINE to receive the Annual Report and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.
This form of proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.
Proxies must be received by 10:00 a.m., PT, on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Each holder has the right to appoint a person, who need not be a holder, to attend and represent him or her at the Annual and Special Meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided on the reverse.
If the securities are registered in the name of more than one holder (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.) then all of the registered owners must sign this proxy in the space provided on the reverse. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual, you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.
This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name appears on the proxy.
If this proxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by Management to the holder.
The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder; however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
The securities represented by this proxy will be voted or withheld from voting, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting.
This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.
