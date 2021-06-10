Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plus Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSTV   US72941H4002

PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PSTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Research Conference (SNO): A two-part, Phase I study of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposomes (186RNL) delivered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) for recurrent, refractory, or progressive ependymoma and high-grade glioma (HGG)

06/10/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A two-part, Phase I study of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposomes (186RNL) delivered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) for recurrent,

refractory, or progressive ependymoma and high-grade glioma (HGG)

Ashley S. Plant-Fox1, Michael G. DeCuypere2, Marc Hedrick3, Stewart Goldman1, Andrew Brenner4, Sandi K. Lam2

1Department of Neuro-Oncology, Lurie Children's Hospital. 2Department of Neurosurgery, Lurie Children's Hospital. 3PLUS Therapeutics, Inc. 4Department of Neuro-Oncology. University of Texas Health Science

Center at San Antonio. 6th Biennial Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Research Conference. June 10-12th, 2021

Introduction

Ependymoma and high grade glioma (HGG) are gliomas that are often difficult to treat, frequently aggressive, and in recurrent settings can carry an extremely poor prognosis. While external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) remains a central component of the management of pediatric gliomas, it is limited by tolerance of the surrounding normal brain tissue. Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) permits the selective delivery of beta-emitting radiation of high specific activity with excellent retention in the tumor. In a Phase 1 trial in adults with recurrent glioblastoma (NCT01906385), the mean absorbed dose to the tumor when coverage was 75% or greater (n=10) was 392 Gy (CI 306 - 478). Thus far, the therapy has been well tolerated, no dose-limiting toxicity has been observed, and no treatment-related serious adverse events have occurred despite markedly higher absorbed doses typically delivered by EBRT (n=18). As a result, a pediatric Phase I clinical trial will soon follow with focus on ependymoma and HGG.

Preclinical Data: Treatment of Glioblastoma Xenograft Models

Rhenium nanoliposomes (RNLTM) prolongs survival in U87 and U251 glioblastoma xenograft models. Animals tolerated up to 1,845 Gy without significant weight loss or neurologic deficits. In this experiment, blinded histologic analysis by a neuropathologist

showed no residual

all treated animals.

U251

U87

Phillips, W. et al Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews 2014

Bioluminescence assays showed loss of activity compared to background levels suggesting complete eradication of the tumor. MRI analysis (below) supported this observation.

Preclinical Data: Spatiotemporal Behavior of RNLTM Following Brain Delivery

Liposomal encapsulation significantly extended in vivo intracranial half life of rhenium-186 (90 hours) and decreased clearance from the brain. Liposomal encapsulation also extended rhenium-186 retention within the tumor resulting in improved dispersion characteristics within brain tissue.

Phillips, W. et al Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews 2014

Adult Clinical Trials: Current Clinical Experience

In the current adult Phase I/II clinical trial, 186RNL is given by convection enhanced delivery (CED) to patients with recurrent or progressive malignant glioma after standard surgery, radiation, and/or chemotherapy treatment. Through cohort5, no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAE's) or dose limiting toxicities (DLT's) have been observed. The mean absorbed dose of the tumor where coverage was 75% or greater (n = 10) was 392 Gy (CI 306-478). Currently, there are 3 long term survivors at 33, 30, and 29 months and 7 survivors over 10 months. Seven of ten patients were still alive. Final data through the final cohort (cohort6) is being evaluated and will be presented at the 2021 SNO

Annual meeting.

Axial

Sagittal

Coronal

Subject 01-014

Pediatric Brain Tumors: Proposed Clinical Trial

Primary Objectives:

Part 1: to determine the maximal feasible dose (MFD) of 186RNL administered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) in subjects with recurrent, refractory, or progressive ependymoma or HGG

Part 2: to determine the overall response rate (ORR) by radiographic assessment in pediatric neuro-oncology (RAPNO) criteria following 186RNL administration in subjects with recurrent, refractory, or progressive ependymoma or HGG

Schema

Part 1A "Safety Lead-In": Up to six subjects with supratentorial tumors and tumor size limited to maximum diameter of 2cm and a volume of 4.2 mL will be treated with a single CED catheter

Part 1B: Up to 12 subjects with tumors up to 4 cm in longest diameter and volume of 14.0 mL

Part 2 Expansion cohorts: Cohort A (ependymoma) and Cohort B (HGG)

Acknowledgements

PLUS Therapeutics

Disclaimer

Plus Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
03:48pPEDIATRIC NEURO-ONCOLOGY RESEARCH CO : A two-part, Phase I study of Rhenium-186 ..
PU
07:30aPlus Therapeutics Presents at the Sixth Biennial Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Res..
GL
06/09Plus Therapeutics to Participate in BIO Digital Conference
GL
05/20PLUS THERAPEUTICS  : STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN (Form 8-K)
PU
05/20PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, ..
AQ
05/17PLUS THERAPEUTICS  : 2021 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders
PU
05/04PLUS THERAPEUTICS  : Announces Key RNL™ Development and cGMP Drug Manufact..
AQ
05/03PLUS THERAPEUTICS  : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)
PU
04/22PLUS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,9 M 58,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Plus Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,42 $
Last Close Price 2,79 $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc H. Hedrick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Sims Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard J. Hawkins Chairman
Mark T. Marino Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Stein Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.38.12%59
MODERNA, INC.108.14%87 308
LONZA GROUP AG13.40%53 488
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.61%45 880
CELLTRION, INC.-26.32%31 999
SEAGEN INC.-11.16%28 236