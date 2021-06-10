Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Research Conference (SNO): A two-part, Phase I study of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposomes (186RNL) delivered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) for recurrent, refractory, or progressive ependymoma and high-grade glioma (HGG)

Introduction

Ependymoma and high grade glioma (HGG) are gliomas that are often difficult to treat, frequently aggressive, and in recurrent settings can carry an extremely poor prognosis. While external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) remains a central component of the management of pediatric gliomas, it is limited by tolerance of the surrounding normal brain tissue. Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) permits the selective delivery of beta-emitting radiation of high specific activity with excellent retention in the tumor. In a Phase 1 trial in adults with recurrent glioblastoma (NCT01906385), the mean absorbed dose to the tumor when coverage was 75% or greater (n=10) was 392 Gy (CI 306 - 478). Thus far, the therapy has been well tolerated, no dose-limiting toxicity has been observed, and no treatment-related serious adverse events have occurred despite markedly higher absorbed doses typically delivered by EBRT (n=18). As a result, a pediatric Phase I clinical trial will soon follow with focus on ependymoma and HGG.

Preclinical Data: Treatment of Glioblastoma Xenograft Models

Rhenium nanoliposomes (RNLTM) prolongs survival in U87 and U251 glioblastoma xenograft models. Animals tolerated up to 1,845 Gy without significant weight loss or neurologic deficits. In this experiment, blinded histologic analysis by a neuropathologist

showed no residual tumor in all treated animals.

Bioluminescence assays showed loss of activity compared to background levels suggesting complete eradication of the tumor. MRI analysis (below) supported this observation.