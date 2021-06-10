Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Research Conference (SNO): A two-part, Phase I study of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposomes (186RNL) delivered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) for recurrent, refractory, or progressive ependymoma and high-grade glioma (HGG)
A two-part, Phase I study of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposomes (186RNL) delivered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) for recurrent,
refractory, or progressive ependymoma and high-grade glioma (HGG)
Ashley S. Plant-Fox1, Michael G. DeCuypere2, Marc Hedrick3, Stewart Goldman1, Andrew Brenner4, Sandi K. Lam2
1Department of Neuro-Oncology, Lurie Children's Hospital. 2Department of Neurosurgery, Lurie Children's Hospital. 3PLUS Therapeutics, Inc. 4Department of Neuro-Oncology. University of Texas Health Science
Center at San Antonio. 6th Biennial Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Research Conference. June 10-12th, 2021
Introduction
Ependymoma and high grade glioma (HGG) are gliomas that are often difficult to treat, frequently aggressive, and in recurrent settings can carry an extremely poor prognosis. While external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) remains a central component of the management of pediatric gliomas, it is limited by tolerance of the surrounding normal brain tissue. Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) permits the selective delivery of beta-emitting radiation of high specific activity with excellent retention in the tumor. In a Phase 1 trial in adults with recurrent glioblastoma (NCT01906385), the mean absorbed dose to the tumor when coverage was 75% or greater (n=10) was 392 Gy (CI 306 - 478). Thus far, the therapy has been well tolerated, no dose-limiting toxicity has been observed, and no treatment-related serious adverse events have occurred despite markedly higher absorbed doses typically delivered by EBRT (n=18). As a result, a pediatric Phase I clinical trial will soon follow with focus on ependymoma and HGG.
Preclinical Data: Treatment of Glioblastoma Xenograft Models
Rhenium nanoliposomes (RNLTM) prolongs survival in U87 and U251 glioblastoma xenograft models. Animals tolerated up to 1,845 Gy without significant weight loss or neurologic deficits. In this experiment, blinded histologic analysis by a neuropathologist
all treated animals.
Phillips, W. et al Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews 2014
Bioluminescence assays showed loss of activity compared to background levels suggesting complete eradication of the tumor. MRI analysis (below) supported this observation.
Preclinical Data: Spatiotemporal Behavior of RNLTM Following Brain Delivery
Liposomal encapsulation significantly extended in vivo intracranial half life of rhenium-186 (90 hours) and decreased clearance from the brain. Liposomal encapsulation also extended rhenium-186 retention within the tumor resulting in improved dispersion characteristics within brain tissue.
Phillips, W. et al Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews 2014
Adult Clinical Trials: Current Clinical Experience
In the current adult Phase I/II clinical trial, 186RNL is given by convection enhanced delivery (CED) to patients with recurrent or progressive malignant glioma after standard surgery, radiation, and/or chemotherapy treatment. Through cohort5, no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAE's) or dose limiting toxicities (DLT's) have been observed. The mean absorbed dose of the tumor where coverage was 75% or greater (n = 10) was 392 Gy (CI 306-478). Currently, there are 3 long term survivors at 33, 30, and 29 months and 7 survivors over 10 months. Seven of ten patients were still alive. Final data through the final cohort (cohort6) is being evaluated and will be presented at the 2021 SNO
Annual meeting.
Pediatric Brain Tumors: Proposed Clinical Trial
Primary Objectives:
Part 1: to determine the maximal feasible dose (MFD) of 186RNL administered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) in subjects with recurrent, refractory, or progressive ependymoma or HGG
Part 2: to determine the overall response rate (ORR) by radiographic assessment in pediatric neuro-oncology (RAPNO) criteria following 186RNL administration in subjects with recurrent, refractory, or progressive ependymoma or HGG
Schema
Part 1A "Safety Lead-In": Up to six subjects with supratentorial tumors and tumor size limited to maximum diameter of 2cm and a volume of 4.2 mL will be treated with a single CED catheter
Part 1B: Up to 12 subjects with tumors up to 4 cm in longest diameter and volume of 14.0 mL
Part 2 Expansion cohorts: Cohort A (ependymoma) and Cohort B (HGG)
