Plus Therapeutics : BIO International Convention 2022
06/15/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
Power and precision
in cancer radiotherapeutics
BIO International Convention
June 15, 2022
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement in this document that is not a historical fact is a "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act & Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act & are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," & variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act & Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, & are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward- looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies & prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us & on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies & prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements & will be affected by a variety of risks & factors that are beyond our control.
Risks & uncertainties for Plus include, but are not limited to: an inability or delay in obtaining required regulatory approvals for product candidates, which may result in unexpected cost expenditures; risks inherent in drug development in general; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates & unexpected costs that may result therefrom; failure to realize any value of certain product candidates developed & being developed in light of inherent risks & difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; inability to develop new product candidates & support existing products; the approval by the FDA & any other similar foreign regulatory authorities of other competing or superior products brought to market; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; risk that the market for the combined company's products may not be as large as expected; inability to obtain, maintain & enforce patents & other intellectual property rights or the unexpected costs associated with such enforcement or litigation; inability to obtain & maintain commercial manufacturing arrangements with third-party manufacturers or establish commercial scale manufacturing capabilities; loss of or diminished demand from one or more key customers or distributors; unexpected cost increases & pricing pressures; economic recession & its negative impact on customers, vendors or suppliers; uncertainties of cash flows, expenses & inability to meet working capital needs; & other risks & uncertainties detailed in the risk factors section of Plus' Form 10-K & Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as other filings Plus makes with the SEC from time-to-time. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond Plus' ability to control or predict. Plus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
We believe in the critical importance in developing & delivering innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for patients battling rare & central nervous system cancers.
Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer
High Alpha & Low Beta: A Primer on Therapeutic
Radiopharmaceuticals as a Compelling Next-Gen Approach for
Solid Tumors
"Theoretically, any cancer can be cured if enough radiation can be
delivered to it."
Andrew Brenner, MD PhD
Professor Neuro Oncology & Neurosurgery
Kolitz/Zachry Endowed Chair Neuro-Oncology Research
UT Health San Antonio
"In 2016, there were an estimated 3.05 million cancer survivors
treated with radiation, accounting for 29% of all cancer survivors."
Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev 2017 Jun;26(6):963-970
Rare & Difficult-to-Treat Cancers
Responsible for Substantial Morbidity & Mortality Worldwide
Rare cancers represent 27% of all cancers; all pediatric cancers are rare
Rare cancers account for 25% of all cancer deaths; 5-year survival rate is lower for patients with a rare cancer than those with a more common cancer
Treatments for rare cancers are eligible for orphan drug designations
186RNL FOR CNS TUMORS
Glioblastoma: deadliest, most common brain cancer in adults (TAM $2.1B)
Leptomeningeal Metastases: late complication in 5% of cancer patients (TAM $8.4B)
Pediatric Brain Cancer: 2ndmost common
type of cancer in children (TAM $106M)
188RNL-BAM FOR LIVER & SOLID TUMORS
Primary Liver Cancer: 42k cases diagnosed annually in U.S. with5-yearsurvival of 20%
Secondary Liver Cancer: ~50-60%of
colorectal cancer patients develop metastases to liver (TAM $1.3B)
Sources: CBTRUS Statistical Report, NBTS, NCI
Plus Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 18:12:00 UTC.