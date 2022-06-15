Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plus Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSTV   US72941H4002

PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PSTV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:07 2022-06-15 pm EDT
0.5610 USD   -1.69%
02:13pPLUS THERAPEUTICS : BIO International Convention 2022
PU
06/13Plus Therapeutics Reports Positive Clinical Outcomes from ReSPECT-GBM Trial at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2022 Annual Meeting
AQ
06/13Plus Therapeutics Reports Positive Clinical Outcomes from ReSPECT-GBM Trial at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2022 Annual Meeting
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plus Therapeutics : BIO International Convention 2022

06/15/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power and precision

in cancer radiotherapeutics

BIO International Convention

June 15, 2022

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement in this document that is not a historical fact is a "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act & Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act & are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," & variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act & Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, & are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward- looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies & prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us & on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies & prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements & will be affected by a variety of risks & factors that are beyond our control.

Risks & uncertainties for Plus include, but are not limited to: an inability or delay in obtaining required regulatory approvals for product candidates, which may result in unexpected cost expenditures; risks inherent in drug development in general; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates & unexpected costs that may result therefrom; failure to realize any value of certain product candidates developed & being developed in light of inherent risks & difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; inability to develop new product candidates & support existing products; the approval by the FDA & any other similar foreign regulatory authorities of other competing or superior products brought to market; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; risk that the market for the combined company's products may not be as large as expected; inability to obtain, maintain & enforce patents & other intellectual property rights or the unexpected costs associated with such enforcement or litigation; inability to obtain & maintain commercial manufacturing arrangements with third-party manufacturers or establish commercial scale manufacturing capabilities; loss of or diminished demand from one or more key customers or distributors; unexpected cost increases & pricing pressures; economic recession & its negative impact on customers, vendors or suppliers; uncertainties of cash flows, expenses & inability to meet working capital needs; & other risks & uncertainties detailed in the risk factors section of Plus' Form 10-K & Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as other filings Plus makes with the SEC from time-to-time. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond Plus' ability to control or predict. Plus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

We believe in the critical importance in developing & delivering innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for patients battling rare & central nervous system cancers.

3

Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer

High Alpha & Low Beta: A Primer on Therapeutic

Radiopharmaceuticals as a Compelling Next-Gen Approach for

Solid Tumors

"Theoretically, any cancer can be cured if enough radiation can be

delivered to it."

Andrew Brenner, MD PhD

Professor Neuro Oncology & Neurosurgery

Kolitz/Zachry Endowed Chair Neuro-Oncology Research

UT Health San Antonio

"In 2016, there were an estimated 3.05 million cancer survivors

treated with radiation, accounting for 29% of all cancer survivors."

Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev 2017 Jun;26(6):963-970

4

Rare & Difficult-to-Treat Cancers

Responsible for Substantial Morbidity & Mortality Worldwide

  • Rare cancers represent 27% of all cancers; all pediatric cancers are rare
  • Rare cancers account for 25% of all cancer deaths; 5-year survival rate is lower for patients with a rare cancer than those with a more common cancer
  • Treatments for rare cancers are eligible for orphan drug designations

186RNL FOR CNS TUMORS

Glioblastoma: deadliest, most common brain cancer in adults (TAM $2.1B)

Leptomeningeal Metastases: late complication in 5% of cancer patients (TAM $8.4B)

Pediatric Brain Cancer: 2nd most common

type of cancer in children (TAM $106M)

188RNL-BAM FOR LIVER & SOLID TUMORS

Primary Liver Cancer: 42k cases diagnosed annually in U.S. with 5-yearsurvival of 20%

Secondary Liver Cancer: ~50-60%of

colorectal cancer patients develop metastases to liver (TAM $1.3B)

Sources: CBTRUS Statistical Report, NBTS, NCI

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Plus Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 18:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
02:13pPLUS THERAPEUTICS : BIO International Convention 2022
PU
06/13Plus Therapeutics Reports Positive Clinical Outcomes from ReSPECT-GBM Trial at the Soci..
AQ
06/13Plus Therapeutics Reports Positive Clinical Outcomes from ReSPECT-GBM Trial at the Soci..
CI
05/27PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Ru..
AQ
05/20PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Plus Therapeutics to Present Virtually at the 2022 HC Wainwright Global Investment Conf..
AQ
05/03PLUS THERAPEUTICS : May 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
04/26Plus Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Q2 Investor Summit
AQ
04/21Plus Therapeutics' Narrower Q1 Loss Misses Street Estimates -- Shares Down After-Hours
MT
04/21TRANSCRIPT : Plus Therapeutics, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -17,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 12,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Plus Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,57 $
Average target price 4,83 $
Spread / Average Target 747%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Hedrick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Sims Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard J. Hawkins Chairman
Norman D. LaFrance Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
An van Es Johansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-45.65%13
MODERNA, INC.-52.14%48 352
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.80%38 022
LONZA GROUP AG-34.06%37 265
SEAGEN INC.-6.44%26 625
CELLTRION, INC.-21.21%16 713