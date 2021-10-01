Log in
Plus Therapeutics : Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference, September 30, 2021

10/01/2021
Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement in this document that is not a historical fact is a "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward- looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control.

Risks and uncertainties for Plus include, but are not limited to: an inability or delay in obtaining required regulatory approvals for product candidates, which may result in unexpected cost expenditures; risks inherent in drug development in general; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; failure to realize any value of certain product candidates developed and being developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; inability to develop new product candidates and support existing products; the approval by the FDA and any other similar foreign regulatory authorities of other competing or superior products brought to market; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; risk that the market for the combined company's products may not be as large as expected; inability to obtain, maintain and enforce patents and other intellectual property rights or the unexpected costs associated with such enforcement or litigation; inability to obtain and maintain commercial manufacturing arrangements with third-party manufacturers or establish commercial scale manufacturing capabilities; loss of or diminished demand from one or more key customers or distributors; unexpected cost increases and pricing pressures; economic recession and its negative impact on customers, vendors or suppliers; uncertainties of cash flows, expenses and inability to meet working capital needs; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the risk factors section of Plus' Form 10-K and Forms 10- Q filed with the SEC, as well as other filings Plus makes with the SEC from time-to-time. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond Plus' ability to control or predict. Plus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

We believe in the critical importance in developing and delivering innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for patients battling rare and CNS cancers.

CNS & Rare Cancers

Responsible for Substantial Morbidity and Mortality Worldwide

+ Significant unmet medical needs

FACTS ABOUT BRAIN TUMORS

+ 5-year survival of 36%

An estimated 700,000+ PEOPLE in the U.S. are living with a primary

PRIMARY BRAIN

brain or central nervous system (CNS) tumor diagnosis:

TUMOR TYPES

+ Few approved treatments

210,000 WITH MALIGNANT TUMORS

490,000 WITH NON-MALIGNANT TUMORS

+ Rare diseases

APPROXIMATELY

IN 2020, NEW PRIMARY BRAIN

6-28%

TUMOR DIAGNOSES INCLUDED

+

FDA ODD eligible

+

Sizeable aggregate population

OF ALL OTHER CANCERS LATER

DEVELOP A CNS METASTASES

Meningioma (38%)

+ Biological overlap

Pituitary (17%)

Glioblastoma (15%)

70%

30%

Other Non-Glioma (11%)

Other Glioma (11%)

NON-MALIGNANT

MALIGNANT

Nerve Sheath (9%)

TUMORS

TUMORS

This accounts for 70,000 to 170,000

(58,860 Cases)

(24,970 CASES)

new patients diagnosed with CNS

Sources: CBTRUS Statistical Report, NBTS

metastases each year.

Glioblastoma

A Rare, Incurable, and Fatal Brain Cancer with No Good Treatment Options

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Plus Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 00:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,7 M 29,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 98,1%
