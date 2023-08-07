Power and precision
in cancer radiotherapeutics
Forward Looking Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement in
this document that is not a historical fact is a "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act & Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act & are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," & variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act & Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, & are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies & prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us & on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies & prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements & will be affected by a variety of risks & factors that are beyond our control.
Risks & uncertainties for Plus include, but are not limited to: the early stage of Plus's product candidates and therapies, the results of Plus's research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; Plus's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash, the outcome of Plus's partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it, market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field, among others; and additional risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Plus's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in Plus's annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that Plus is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. Plus assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless Plus has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.
2
Clinical Stage, Targeted Radiotherapeutics for Central Nervous System Cancers (CNS)
Publicly listed (Nasdaq: PSTV) based in Texas
Platform Technologies
- Rhenium radionuclides
- Proprietary drug loading technology
- Radiolabeled nano-/micro-carriers
- Patent protection thru 2041
CNS Cancer Focus
- Recurrent glioblastoma, Phase 2
- Leptomeningeal mets, Phase 1
- Pediatric brain cancer, Phase 1
- Next-genradioembolization therapy
Financial Foundation
- Capital efficient
- >$20M grants (NIH, CPRIT)
- $60M in cash/equity facilities
- NASDAQ: PSTV highly liquid
Ideal for CNS indications
> $15B total addressable market
Direct tumor targetingSignificant unmet medical needs
Capitalizing PSTV
at low cost of capital
Mature supply chain & partnerships
No DLTs & promising efficacy
3
Next-Generation Radiotherapeutic Market Landscape
High Growth Expectations Over Next Decade
Future Projected Global Radiotherapeutic Market:
- Global market is projected to doubling in size in 10 years
- North America had 47% of the market share in 2022
- Europe had 39% of the market share in 2022
- Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR % from 2023-32
Summary of the Radiotherapeutic Market Today:
- Commercial successes (LUTATHERA, $471M annual sales)
- Recent FDA approvals (PLUVICTO, $2B+ peak annual sales forecasted)
- Compelling clinical data (XOFIGO, 3.6 month survival benefit)
- Significant private/public deal activity - financings, mergers, strategic partnerships
- Expanding institutional coverage of market & individual companies
- >50 radiopharmaceutical programs in the clinic; ~20 companies in discovery/preclinical
- Approved products concentrated in -emitters for few targets/indications (PSMA/prostate, SSTR/NET)
- 2nd gen PSMA-targeted radiotherapeutics in development to address 1st gen deficiencies
- Continued radioisotope supply & drug production challenges
4
Source: market.us report on radiopharmaceutical market April 2023
PLUS Pursuing >$15B Addressable Cancer Market Opportunity
Radiotherapeutic platform is expandable beyond CNS to solid tumors
Indication
U.S.
Standard of Care:
5-Year Survival Rate
Total Addressable Market
Incidence
Median Overall Survival
Recurrent Glioblastoma (GBM)
14,500
8 months
7%
$2.1B
CNS
Pediatric Ependymoma
250
Variable
75%
$100M
Pediatric High-Grade Glioma (HGG)
800
14-20 months
<20%
Leptomeningeal Metastases from Solid Tumors (LM)
155,000
3-9 months
<3%
$8.4B
Solid Tumors
Primary & Secondary Liver Cancer
190,000
6-10 months
21-44%
$1.3B
Other Indications
~500,000
Variable
Variable
$3B
Rhenium Re186 Obisbemeda has been
~2 month improvement is
evaluated in published preclinical studies
clinically meaningful &
for breast cancer, head/neck cancer &
potentially approvable by
peritoneal carcinomatosis
FDA
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Plus Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 16:44:06 UTC.