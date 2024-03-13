Corporate Presentation

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "potential," "anticipating," "planning" and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the following: the potential promise of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda including the ability of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda to safely and effectively deliver radiation directly to the tumor at high doses; expectations as to the Company's future performance including the next steps in developing the Company's current assets; the Company's clinical trials including statements regarding the timing and characteristics of the ReSPECT-GBM,ReSPECT-LM and ReSPECT-PBC clinical trials; possible negative effects of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda; the continued evaluation of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda including through evaluations in additional patient cohorts; and the intended functions of the Company's platform and expected benefits from such functions.

The forward-looking statements included in this presentation could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the early stage of the Company's product candidates and therapies, the results of the Company's research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash, the outcome of the Company's partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it, market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field, ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms, and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company's operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Plus Therapeutics makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Plus Therapeutics might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this presentation. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this presentation, which speak only as of its date. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Targeted Radiotherapeutics for CNS Cancers

Corporate overview

Platform

CNS Cancer

Technology

Focus

+

Nanoliposome and

+

Aggregate market

Rhenium isotope-

opportunity of $10B for

based theragnostic

current indications in

pipeline

development

+

Novel, directly targeted

+

Leptomeningeal

CNS radiotherapy

metastases (LM) has ~250k

platform

patients per year with no

+

Highly scalable supply

approved treatments

chain

+

Recurrent glioblastoma

(rGBM) occurs in nearly all

GBM patients with poor

treatment options

Compelling

Survival Data

  • Interim rGBM Phase 2 data (n=15): 13 months median OS1 vs. SOC ~8 months2
  • LM Phase 1 dose escalation (n=18): No DLTs and median OS of 10 months1 vs. expected SOC ~4 months3

Mid 2025

Cash Runway

  • Sufficient cash runway to fund operations through mid-2025
  • 2 active grants totaling $25M in support with many others pending

Significant

Milestones

  • Completing rGBM Phase 2 in the next 12 months and interim data analysis at SNO 2024
  • Completing LM single dose Phase 1 in 2024 and interim data analysis at SNO 2024
  • Presenting FORESEE LM diagnostic trial data in mid 2024

Recent Press and Partnerships Highlight Accelerating Interest in Radiopharmaceuticals

Innovator

Acquirer

Date

2/13/2023

4/24/2023

Deal Type

Asset Acquisition

License Deal

Aggregate

$63M$425M

Value

$750K option fee

$1.5M option

exercise

$40M upfront

$10.5M

Development,

Key Deal Terms

clinical/regulatory

regulatory, and

milestones

commercial-based

$50M sales

milestones ($425M)

milestones

Tiered royalties

• Low-single digit royalties

5/10/2023

10/3/2023

12/26/2023

1/9/2024

Strategic

Company Acquisition

Company Acquisition

License Deal

Collaboration

$1.7B

$1.4B

$4.1B

$61M

$45M upfront

Development and

$28M upfront

commercial-based

$12.50/share - 87%

$62.50/share - 104%

$33M equity

milestones ($1.7B)

premium

premium

investment (19.9% of

Mid-single

outstanding shares)

to double-digit tiered royalties

Unique Challenges with CNS Cancer Treatment

Plus' technology overcomes all key challenges

Blood Brain Barrier

Radiotherapy Limitations

Locally Invasive

Only 2% of drugs cross

EBRT dose limited by off

90% of GBM recurs 2 cm

the BBB

target safety concerns

from primary tumor

Chemoresistance

Surgical Therapy Inadequate

Complex Anatomy

MGMT status and

Clean surgical margins

Getting 'drug on

acquired resistance

unobtainable

tumor' more difficult

Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda is a 3-Part Formulation Radiotherapy

Improves CED and prolongs radiation exposure to tumor while sparing healthy tissue

Rhenium-186

(186Re)

BMEDA Small

Molecule

Chelates 186Re before

loading into the

nanoliposome where it is

irreversibly trapped

100 nm

Nanoliposome

Carries BMEDA-186Re to

target tumor and

improves retention

Tumor Retention

60%

186Re-NanoLiposomes

Activity

50%

186Re-BMEDA

40%

186Re-Perrenate

% Injected

30%

20%

10%

0%

0

50

100

150

Time (hours)

Improved Drug Distribution

99mTc+NanoLiposome

99mTc-BMEDA only

Proprietary formulation promotes persistence in the tumor throughout the decay cycle of the isotope

Proprietary formulation improves convection and distribution throughout the brain

Direct Radiotherapeutic Delivery Strategies for CNS Cancers

Overcomes barriers to CNS drug delivery

Convection-Enhanced Delivery (CED)

  • FDA-approvedand utilized for 20+ years
  • Bypasses BBB
  • 'Biological fracking': Controlled pressure and flow are optimal for drug delivery to region of interest
  • Utilized for GBM and other brain tumors

Intraventricular Catheter (Ommaya reservoir)

  • FDA-approvedand utilized for 60+ years
  • Bypasses BBB
  • Small subcutaneous reservoir with direct ventricle access
  • Allows multidosing and CSF sampling
  • Commonly placed in LM patients

Brain Parenchyma

Cerebrospinal Fluid

A New Paradigm for CNS Radiotherapy

A direct targeted approach is a step function improvement in CNS radiation delivery

Gold Standard

External Beam

Radiation Therapy

  • Standard of care for decades
  • Requires fractionation
  • Limited absorbed dose due to off- target toxicity
  • Mature technology

New Paradigm

Plus' Directly

Targeted RT Delivery

  • Direct delivery to the tumor site
  • Key challenges eliminated

+ Monitor drug location with real-time imaging

  • Quantify absorbed doses
  • Safe delivery of high activity

Imaging & Pre-

Biopsy &

Convection

Dosimetry &

Treatment

Catheter

Enhanced

Imaging

Planning

Placement

Delivery

Seamless drug supply into patient workflow

Highly scalable workflow to meet commercial demand

Centralized GMP

Standard RAM Shipping

Drug Order and Scheduling

Overnight Delivery

Manufacturing

and Receiving

Drug order scheduled and

timed to patient surgery date

The patient's dose is batch manufactured on demand prior to administration

Drug is delivered to hospital via standard overnight delivery

In-hospital transfer to nuclear

imaging for drug infusion

Therapeutic Product Pipeline

Status and 2024 milestones

Preclinical

IND/

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Anticipated Milestones 2024

IDE

Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda

• Data presentation at SNO Nov 2024

Single dose administration trial

ReSPECT-LM Single Dose Trial

Begin P2 in breast cancer

Leptomeningeal

Metastases

Multidose trial

ReSPECT-LM

Multidose

Trial

Initiate P1 basket trial

Recurrent glioblastoma for small-

ReSPECT-GBM

Complete enrollment (n=34)

Interim data at SNO Nov 2024

Malignant

to-medium sized tumors

Confirm pivotal trial design

Gliomas

Pediatric high-grade glioma and

ReSPECT-PBC

IND approval & initiate enrollment

ependymoma

Rhenium NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere (RNL-BAM)

Various Solid

Primary and Secondary Liver

Formulation optimization

Tumors

Cancer

CNS tumors

Glioblastoma

Proof-of-concept studies

