Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Plus500 Ltd.
News
Summary
PLUS
IL0011284465
PLUS500 LTD.
(PLUS)
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
04/12 03:06:48 am EDT
1529.00
GBX
+3.38%
02:35a
Plus500's Q1 Revenue Jumps On New Customer Growth
MT
02:22a
Plus500 Ltd Sees FY Revenue Ahead Of Current Market Expectations
RE
04/07
PLUS500
: Canaccord genuity raises target price to 1300p from 113…
RE
04/12/2022 | 02:40am EDT
PLUS500: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2200P FROM 2100P
© Reuters 2022
All news about PLUS500 LTD.
02:35a
Plus500's Q1 Revenue Jumps On New Customer Growth
MT
02:22a
Plus500 Ltd Sees FY Revenue Ahead Of Current Market Expectations
RE
04/07
PLUS500
: Canaccord genuity raises target price to 1300p from 113…
RE
03/21
Plus500 Says It Enters Japanese Market Through Acquisition Of EZ Invest Securities
RE
03/21
UK's Plus500 Enters Japanese Market Via EZ Invest Purchase
MT
03/21
Plus500 Ltd. acquired EZ Invest Securities Co., Ltd.
CI
03/18
Plus500 Ltd. Announces Directorate Change
CI
02/16
Plus500 launches share buyback as profits plummet by a third
AQ
02/15
FTSE Rises as Glencore, AstraZeneca Rally
DJ
02/15
TRANSCRIPT
: Plus500 Ltd., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on PLUS500 LTD.
02/07
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Chubb, Cigna, ConocoPhillips, Exelon, Reckitt...
2021
PLUS500
: Liberum Increases Plus500 PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
2020
PLUS500
: Jefferies Upgrades Plus500 to Buy from Hold, Bumps Up PT
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
718 M
-
-
Net income 2021
316 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
751 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
6,22x
Yield 2021
5,19%
Capitalization
1 916 M
1 916 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,62x
EV / Sales 2022
1,73x
Nbr of Employees
377
Free-Float
83,1%
Chart PLUS500 LTD.
Technical analysis trends PLUS500 LTD.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
19,28 $
Average target price
24,83 $
Spread / Average Target
28,8%
Managers and Directors
David Zruia
Chief Operating Officer
Elad Even-Chen
Group CFO, Director & VP-Business Development
Jacob Aharon Frenkel
Chairman
Ari Shotland
Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Joseph King
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PLUS500 LTD.
8.71%
1 916
HYPOPORT SE
-29.67%
2 552
NAYAX LTD.
-51.70%
545
