    PLUS   IL0011284465

PLUS500 LTD.

(PLUS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/12 03:06:48 am EDT
1529.00 GBX   +3.38%
02:35aPlus500's Q1 Revenue Jumps On New Customer Growth
MT
02:22aPlus500 Ltd Sees FY Revenue Ahead Of Current Market Expectations
RE
04/07PLUS500 : Canaccord genuity raises target price to 1300p from 113…
RE
PLUS500: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2200P FROM 2100P…

04/12/2022 | 02:40am EDT
PLUS500: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2200P FROM 2100P


© Reuters 2022
02:35aPlus500's Q1 Revenue Jumps On New Customer Growth
MT
02:22aPlus500 Ltd Sees FY Revenue Ahead Of Current Market Expectations
RE
04/07PLUS500 : Canaccord genuity raises target price to 1300p from 113…
RE
03/21Plus500 Says It Enters Japanese Market Through Acquisition Of EZ Invest Securities
RE
03/21UK's Plus500 Enters Japanese Market Via EZ Invest Purchase
MT
03/21Plus500 Ltd. acquired EZ Invest Securities Co., Ltd.
CI
03/18Plus500 Ltd. Announces Directorate Change
CI
02/16Plus500 launches share buyback as profits plummet by a third
AQ
02/15FTSE Rises as Glencore, AstraZeneca Rally
DJ
02/15TRANSCRIPT : Plus500 Ltd., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 718 M - -
Net income 2021 316 M - -
Net cash 2021 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 5,19%
Capitalization 1 916 M 1 916 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 377
Free-Float 83,1%
Technical analysis trends PLUS500 LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,28 $
Average target price 24,83 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Managers and Directors
David Zruia Chief Operating Officer
Elad Even-Chen Group CFO, Director & VP-Business Development
Jacob Aharon Frenkel Chairman
Ari Shotland Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Joseph King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLUS500 LTD.8.71%1 916
HYPOPORT SE-29.67%2 552
NAYAX LTD.-51.70%545