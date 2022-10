Oct 11 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500 LTD - Q3 2022 TRADING UPDATE

* PLUS500 - ANTICIPATES THAT REVENUE AND EBITDA FOR FY 2022 WILL BE AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* PLUS500 - EXPECTS TO PRODUCE SUSTAINABLE GROWTH OVER MEDIUM TO LONG TERM

* PLUS500 - REVENUE DURING FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FY 2022 WAS $705.9M (YTD 2021: $557.6M)