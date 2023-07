Today at 02:21 am

July 10 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500 LTD - TRADING STATEMENT

* PLUS500 - FY 2023 EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* PLUS500 - EXPECTS THAT PLUS500'S REVENUE AND EBITDA FOR FY 2023 WILL BE IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* PLUS500 - HY REVENUE $368.5M, UP 15%