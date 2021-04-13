Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Plus500 Ltd.    PLUS   IL0011284465

PLUS500 LTD.

(PLUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Plus500 : quarterly earnings drop as pandemic volatility wears off

04/13/2021 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd reported a plunge in core earnings and revenue for the first quarter on Tuesday, struggling to match up to a tough comparative from last year when market volatility shot up due to the pandemic selloff.

However, the London-listed company added 89,406 new customers in the quarter ended March 31, a 8% jump year-on-year.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PLUS500 LTD.
02:23aPLUS500  : quarterly earnings drop as pandemic volatility wears off
RE
03/25PLUS500  : Chair Resigns To Pursue Other Interests; Successor Named
MT
03/16PLUS500  : Upbeat on 2021 as Q1 Trading Remains Strong
MT
02/22Broker IG pulls some of its riskier products after GameStop frenzy
RE
02/18PLUS500  : Mulling Expansion into North America, CEO Says
MT
02/17Online trading platform Plus500 mulls U.S. expansion after record year
RE
02/17PLUS500  : Launches Share Buyback Program of Up to $25 Million
MT
02/17PLUS500  : FY20 Profit Jumps As Revenue Surges 146%
MT
01/21Britain's IG to buy tastytrade for $1 billion in U.S. foray
RE
01/20'Don't plan for the future' based on virus-driven volatility - trading platfo..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 458 M - -
Net income 2021 263 M - -
Net cash 2021 687 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,46x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 2 133 M 2 132 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 377
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart PLUS500 LTD.
Duration : Period :
Plus500 Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLUS500 LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,07 $
Last Close Price 20,95 $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Zruia Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Elad Even-Chen Group CFO, Director & VP-Business Development
Penelope Ruth Judd Chairman
Ari Shotland Chief Technology Officer
Michael Charles Fairbairn Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLUS500 LTD.5.03%2 132
CME GROUP INC.12.40%73 474
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.26.42%15 875
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.24%14 027
ASX LIMITED1.49%10 741
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS7.23%5 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ