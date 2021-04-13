Plus500 : quarterly earnings drop as pandemic volatility wears off
04/13/2021 | 02:23am EDT
(Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd reported a plunge in core earnings and revenue for the first quarter on Tuesday, struggling to match up to a tough comparative from last year when market volatility shot up due to the pandemic selloff.
However, the London-listed company added 89,406 new customers in the quarter ended March 31, a 8% jump year-on-year.
