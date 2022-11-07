Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Plus500 Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLUS   IL0011284465

PLUS500 LTD.

(PLUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:49 2022-11-07 am EST
1844.50 GBX   -0.67%
04:18aPlus500 says launch of big-data tool will enhance customer experience
AN
11/02The stock forcefully approaches new pivot levels
MS
11/01Plus500 Will Commence New Share Buyback Programme
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Plus500 says launch of big-data tool will enhance customer experience

11/07/2022 | 04:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Plus500 Ltd on Monday announced the launch of +Insights, a new big-data, analytical tool designed to provide customers with access to real-time and historical trends.

The London-based multi-asset fintech group, which operates proprietary trading platforms, said +Insights is now available on its over-the-counter trading platform as a complementary service for customers.

Plus500 added that its new product offering uses aggregated and anonymous big-data to give customers access to "never-before-seen key data points".

+Insights segments this information with core measurement and customisable filters, including 'Top Ten' lists of instruments, such as those most followed and viewed, most traded and sold, and those which produced highest profit or loss from a position.

"+Insights' is significant technological achievement by Plus500, driven by our technology teams, who have developed a powerful engine which can analyse millions of data points in real-time and aggregate them to help empower customers in their trading decisions," said Chief Executive Officer David Zruia.

Plus500 shares were trading 0.3% lower at 1,851.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on PLUS500 LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 828 M - -
Net income 2022 394 M - -
Net cash 2022 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,40x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 1 984 M 1 984 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 79,5%
Technical analysis trends PLUS500 LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,98 $
Average target price 24,58 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Zruia Chief Operating Officer
Elad Even-Chen Group CFO, Director & VP-Business Development
Jacob Aharon Frenkel Chairman
Ari Shotland Chief Technology Officer
Steve Baldwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLUS500 LTD.36.49%1 984
HYPOPORT SE-79.18%665