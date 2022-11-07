Plus500 says launch of big-data tool will enhance customer experience

(Alliance News) - Plus500 Ltd on Monday announced the launch of +Insights, a new big-data, analytical tool designed to provide customers with access to real-time and historical trends.

The London-based multi-asset fintech group, which operates proprietary trading platforms, said +Insights is now available on its over-the-counter trading platform as a complementary service for customers.

Plus500 added that its new product offering uses aggregated and anonymous big-data to give customers access to "never-before-seen key data points".

+Insights segments this information with core measurement and customisable filters, including 'Top Ten' lists of instruments, such as those most followed and viewed, most traded and sold, and those which produced highest profit or loss from a position.

"+Insights' is significant technological achievement by Plus500, driven by our technology teams, who have developed a powerful engine which can analyse millions of data points in real-time and aggregate them to help empower customers in their trading decisions," said Chief Executive Officer David Zruia.

Plus500 shares were trading 0.3% lower at 1,851.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.