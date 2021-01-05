Plus500 sees annual revenue doubling on strong market trading

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd
on Tuesday forecast annual revenue to more than double
as trading volumes in financial markets jumped amid the COVID-19
pandemic.
Industry peers including IG Group Holdings Plc and
CMC Markets saw profits surge in 2020 due to record
client activity on the back of market volatility caused by the
coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. presidential election and the
Brexit trade deal.
Plus500 also said co-founder and former chief executive Gal
Haber would step down as a director of the board with immediate
effect but would continue providing consultancy services to the
firm.
Shares of the company were trading 0.5% lower in early
trade.
The online trading firm expects revenue for the fiscal year
ended Dec. 31, 2020, to be about $827 million, up from $354.5
million a year earlier.
"We are well prepared for the regulatory changes being
introduced in 2021, including those being adopted as a result of
last month's Brexit agreement," Chief Executive Officer David
Zruia said in a statement.
The Israel-based company said client deposits and the number
of new customers more than doubled in the fourth quarter.
