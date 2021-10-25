UK's Plus500 lifts 2021 profit outlook, shares rise

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Plus500 raised its 2021 profit
estimates on Monday, as the British online trading platform
reported third-quarter revenue well above pre-pandemic levels on
market volatility fuelled by the China Evergrande crisis.
However, the company's active customer numbers came down to
166,310 in the three months ended Sept. 30 from nearly 200,000 a
year earlier, as it added fewer clients this year.
London-listed Plus500, like rivals IG Group and CMC
Markets, has seen unprecedented levels of trading by
its clients since early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic caused
extreme volatility.
The company expects to report full-year revenue and core
profit above the current market consensus, which call for $555.8
million in revenue and earnings of $277.9 million.
Shares rose 2.3% to 14.28 pounds by 0703 GMT and were among
top gainers on the UK midcap index.
"We aim to access future growth through continued organic
investment and targeted bolt-on acquisitions," Chief Executive
Officer David Zruia said.
Plus500, which lets investors trade on complex financial
instruments such as contracts for difference through its website
and mobile app, reported quarterly revenue of $211.4 million,
down marginally from $216.4 million last year, but nearly double
its pre-pandemic revenue. (https://refini.tv/3jy5P7y).
