UK's Plus500 sees FY revenue, profit ahead of analysts' estimates
10/11/2022 | 02:23am EDT
(Reuters) - British online trading platform Plus500 said on Tuesday it expected full-year revenue and profit to beat market expectations, helped by higher customer trading volumes due to the rise in market volatility.
The company-compiled analyst estimates are for full-year revenue of 744.1 million pounds ($819.2 million) and core profit of 388.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.9083 pounds)
(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)