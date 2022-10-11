Advanced search
    PLUS   IL0011284465

PLUS500 LTD.

(PLUS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
1767.00 GBX   +0.11%
02:25aPlus500 Sees FY Revenue, EBITDA To Be Ahead Of Current Market Expectations
RE
02:23aUK's Plus500 sees FY revenue, profit ahead of analysts' estimates
RE
10/03Plus500 And Chicago Bulls Announce Partnership
RE
UK's Plus500 sees FY revenue, profit ahead of analysts' estimates

10/11/2022 | 02:23am EDT
(Reuters) - British online trading platform Plus500 said on Tuesday it expected full-year revenue and profit to beat market expectations, helped by higher customer trading volumes due to the rise in market volatility.

The company-compiled analyst estimates are for full-year revenue of 744.1 million pounds ($819.2 million) and core profit of 388.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.9083 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 758 M - -
Net income 2022 384 M - -
Net cash 2022 802 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 1 857 M 1 857 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 79,6%
