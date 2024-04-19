More about the company
Resulting from the spin-off of the Sodexo group's benefits and rewards business in 2024, Pluxee N.V. specializes in the sale of employee benefits and motivation solutions. The group's offerings range from catering, well-being and mobility to culture and gifts. Pluxee N.V. promotes the well-being of more than 36 million consumers, helps more than 500,000 corporate customers develop stronger relationships with their employees, and simplifies the lives of 1.7 million partner retailers every day.