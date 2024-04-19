Resulting from the spin-off of the Sodexo group's benefits and rewards business in 2024, Pluxee N.V. specializes in the sale of employee benefits and motivation solutions. The group's offerings range from catering, well-being and mobility to culture and gifts. Pluxee N.V. promotes the well-being of more than 36 million consumers, helps more than 500,000 corporate customers develop stronger relationships with their employees, and simplifies the lives of 1.7 million partner retailers every day.

Sector Business Support Services