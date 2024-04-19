Stock PLX PLUXEE N.V.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Pluxee N.V.

Equities

PLX

NL0015001W49

Business Support Services

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:02 2024-04-19 am EDT 		After market 12:54:42 pm
26.69 EUR +5.00% Intraday chart for Pluxee N.V. 26.66 -0.11%
06:32pm PLUXEE : Strengthened profitability objectives and earnings adjustments Alphavalue
05:50pm CAC40: L'Oréal's share price helps CAC40 close at breakeven CF
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Pluxee N.V.

PLUXEE : Strengthened profitability objectives and earnings adjustments Alphavalue
CAC40: L'Oréal's share price helps CAC40 close at breakeven CF
CAC40: geopolitical appeasement on the cards, but market nervous CF
CAC40: Geopolitical tensions minimized, L'Oréal up 4.7%. CF
CAC40: declines as US interest rates rise CF
Pluxee raises annual targets CF
Pluxee Lifts FY24 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance MT
France's Pluxee raises guidance after strong H1 performance RE
PLUXEE : Unbundled and polished WorkTech gem Alphavalue
Pluxee: strengthens its management teams CF
Pluxee Announces Management Changes CI
Pluxee Announces Management Changes CI
Pluxee: share buyback program implemented CF
France's Pluxee Launches EUR30 Million Buyback MT
Pluxee: first bond issue largely oversubscribed CF
Pluxee Issues EUR1.1 Billion of Bonds for General Corporate Expenditures MT
Pluxee: appointment of a Product Director CF
Pluxee Appoints Chief Product Officer MT
Pluxee Announces Executive Changes CI
Deutsche Bank Begins Pluxee Coverage with Buy Rating MT
PLUXEE : Deutsche Bank initiates buy coverage CF
Sodexo(ENXTPA:PLX) dropped from S&P International 700 CI
Sodexo(ENXTPA:PLX) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Consumer Services (Industry Group) CI
Sodexo(ENXTPA:PLX) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Consumer Discretionary CI
Sodexo(ENXTPA:PLX) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 CI

Chart Pluxee N.V.

Chart Pluxee N.V.
More charts

Company Profile

Resulting from the spin-off of the Sodexo group's benefits and rewards business in 2024, Pluxee N.V. specializes in the sale of employee benefits and motivation solutions. The group's offerings range from catering, well-being and mobility to culture and gifts. Pluxee N.V. promotes the well-being of more than 36 million consumers, helps more than 500,000 corporate customers develop stronger relationships with their employees, and simplifies the lives of 1.7 million partner retailers every day.
Sector
Business Support Services
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
25.42 EUR
Average target price
31.96 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.72%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Business Support Services

1st Jan change Capi.
PLUXEE N.V. Stock Pluxee N.V.
0.00% 3.99B
CINTAS CORPORATION Stock Cintas Corporation
+9.89% 67.21B
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. Stock Jacobs Solutions Inc.
+10.55% 18.03B
RB GLOBAL, INC. Stock RB Global, Inc.
+8.15% 13.25B
BUREAU VERITAS SA Stock Bureau Veritas SA
+19.72% 13.16B
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Stock Intertek Group plc
+15.54% 9.75B
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Stock Teleperformance SE
-33.72% 5.64B
GENPACT LIMITED Stock Genpact Limited
-9.85% 5.57B
MAXIMUS, INC. Stock Maximus, Inc.
-3.71% 4.88B
EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock ExlService Holdings, Inc.
-6.01% 4.83B
Other Business Support Services
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. PLX Stock
  4. News Pluxee N.V.
  5. Pluxee: Strengthened profitability objectives and earnings adjustments