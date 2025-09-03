Building on a successful partnership, Pluxee announces that it has acquired Skipr, an innovative and fast-growing Belgian company that offers a comprehensive and flexible SaaS solution for employee mobility in Belgium and France.



This solution is specifically designed to allow employees to choose their mobility option. Skipr also offers human resources teams a flexible tool for customization and efficient management of expenses and carbon footprint.



Thanks to Skipr, Pluxee says it is "ideally positioned to continue to gain market share in employee mobility benefits, a sector driven by growing interest from employers and employees in sustainable mobility."



This transaction will increase revenue through an expanded customer base, create new cross-selling opportunities, and lay the foundation for future integration of the solution into other markets.



Fully financed from existing financial resources, with a limited impact on debt, this acquisition is expected to contribute positively to Pluxee's organic growth and recurring EBITDA from fiscal year 2026 onwards.