Pluxee: appointment of a Product Director
Alexandre Cotarmanac'h joins the company as Product Director: he will oversee Pluxee's portfolio of products and services, defining the roadmap, driving innovation and ensuring deployment of the offering.
In addition, Viktoria Otero del Val, previously Director of Strategy, Product and Customer Experience, becomes Director of Strategy, Marketing and Sales for the Group, and Director of Revenue Growth for the United States and the United Kingdom.
