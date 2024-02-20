Pluxee: appointment of a Product Director

February 20, 2024 at 02:04 am EST Share

Pluxee, the former employee benefits and rewards division of Sodexo, has announced the strengthening of its management team, in line with its strategic plan presented at its Investor Day on January 10.



Alexandre Cotarmanac'h joins the company as Product Director: he will oversee Pluxee's portfolio of products and services, defining the roadmap, driving innovation and ensuring deployment of the offering.



In addition, Viktoria Otero del Val, previously Director of Strategy, Product and Customer Experience, becomes Director of Strategy, Marketing and Sales for the Group, and Director of Revenue Growth for the United States and the United Kingdom.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.