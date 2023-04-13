PLx Pharma : Bankruptcy - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 13, 2023

PLx Pharma Inc.

On April 13, 2023, our Common Stock began trading on the OTC Pink Marketplace maintained by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the symbol "PLXP."

Item 1.03 Bankruptcy or Receivership.

On April 13, 2023, PLx Pharma Inc. (the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, PLx Opco Inc. (together with the Company, the "Debtors"), filed voluntary petitions (Case Nos. 23-10456 and 23-10457) (the "Chapter 11 Cases") for relief under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the "Bankruptcy Code") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Bankruptcy Court"). As previously disclosed, on April 12, 2023, the Debtors entered into a stalking horse asset purchase agreement with PLx Acquisition Company, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenwood Brands, LLC, to acquire substantially all of the Sellers' assets (the "Sale"). The proposed Sale will be conducted through a Bankruptcy Court-supervised process pursuant to Bankruptcy Court-approved bidding procedures, and is subject to the receipt of higher or better offers from competing bidders at an auction, approval of the sale by the Bankruptcy Court, and the satisfaction of certain conditions.

In addition to the petitions, the Debtors have filed, among other things, a motion with the Bankruptcy Court seeking to jointly administer the Chapter 11 Cases under the caption In re: PLx Pharma Inc., et. al. Each of the Debtors continue to operate its business as a "debtor-in-possession" under the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and orders of the Bankruptcy Court. The Debtors are seeking approval of a variety of "first day" motions containing customary relief intended to enable the Debtors to continue ordinary course operations during the Chapter 11 Cases.

The Company cannot be certain that holders of the Company's common stock will receive any payment or other distribution on account of those shares following the Chapter 11 Cases.

Additional information on the Chapter 11 Cases (including copies of all documents filed in the Chapter 11 Cases) can be found at: https://www.donlinrecano.com/Clients/plx/Index

Cautionary Statements Regarding Trading in the Company's Securities

The Company cautions that trading in the Company's common stock during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company's common stock may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders of the Company's common stock in the Chapter 11 Cases. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws, about the Company that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "expect," "may," "will," "could" or "believes" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue ordinary course operations during the Chapter 11 Cases, the value of the Company's common stock, the potential sale of substantially all of the assets of the Debtors and the ability of holders of the Company's common stock to receive any payment or distribution. The forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K are only predictions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the important factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and while the Company believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and its statements should not be read to indicate that the Company has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

PLX PHARMA INC. Dated: April 13, 2023

