Plymouth Industrial REIT : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

PRESENTATION

Welcome to the Plymouth Industrial REIT conference call to review the company's results for the second quarter of 2021. On the call today will be Jeff Witherell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Pen White, President and Chief Investment Officer; Dan Wright, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jim Connolly, Executive Vice President of Asset Management; and Anne Hayward, general counsel.

Our results were released this morning in our earnings press release which can be found on the investor relations section of our website along with our Form 10-Q and supplemental filed with the SEC.

During this call certain comments and statements we make may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning prescribed by the securities laws, including statements related to the future performance of our portfolio, our pipeline of potential acquisitions and other investments, future dividends, and financing activities. All forward-looking statements represent Plymouth's judgment as of the date of this conference call and are subject to risk and uncertainties that can cause actual results differ materially from our current expectations.

Investors are urged to carefully review various disclosures made by the company, including the risk and other information disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC. We will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures including but not limited to core FFO, AFFO, and adjusted EBITDA. Definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in our filings with the SEC.

Jeff Witherell

Thanks, Tripp. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our strong performance in the second quarter is a combination of having a great team and a relentless focus on operations. Our leasing and asset management activity, combined with strong rental rate increases, have led to continued growth within our portfolio.

We have expanded our scale in our targeted markets, have an improving balance sheet, and have a robust earnings outlook. We will discuss some details on our progress in each of these areas this morning.