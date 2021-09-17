Plymouth Industrial REIT : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
09/17/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.
Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Friday, August 6, 2021, 9:00 AM Eastern
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Tripp Sullivan - Investor Relations Contact Officer Jeff Witherell - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pen White - President and Chief Investment Officer
Jim Connolly - Executive Vice President of Asset Management Dan Wright - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anne Hayward - Senior Vice President and General Counsel
PRESENTATION
Operator
Tripp Sullivan
Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the Plymouth Industrial REIT conference call to review the company's results for the second quarter of 2021. On the call today will be Jeff Witherell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Pen White, President and Chief Investment Officer; Dan Wright, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jim Connolly, Executive Vice President of Asset Management; and Anne Hayward, general counsel.
Our results were released this morning in our earnings press release which can be found on the investor relations section of our website along with our Form 10-Q and supplemental filed with the SEC. The replay of this call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through August 13, 2021. The numbers to access the replay are provided in the earnings press release. For those who listen to the replay of this call, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today August 6, 2021, and will not be updated subsequent to this call.
During this call certain comments and statements we make may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning prescribed by the securities laws, including statements related to the future performance of our portfolio, our pipeline of potential acquisitions and other investments, future dividends, and financing activities. All forward-looking statements represent Plymouth's judgment as of the date of this conference call and are subject to risk and uncertainties that can cause actual results differ materially from our current expectations.
We will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures including but not limited to core FFO, AFFO, and adjusted EBITDA.
I'll now turn the call over to Jeff Witherell. Please go ahead.
Jeff Witherell
Thanks, Tripp. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our strong performance in the second quarter is a combination of having a great team and a relentless focus on operations. Our leasing and asset management activity, combined with strong rental rate increases, have led to continued growth within our portfolio.
We have expanded our scale in our targeted markets, have an improving balance sheet, and have a robust earnings outlook. We will discuss some details on our progress in each of these areas this morning.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Friday, August 6, 2021, 9:00 AM Eastern
Let's start with our portfolio staff at quarter end. We noted on our last call that this quarter would look a lot like Q1 and that was definitely the case. Occupancy was 96.2%. Cash releasing spreads were seven percent, bringing us to nine percent through the first half of the year. Collections were at 99%. Core FFO and AFFO per share are in line with our forecast.
We continue to trust our processes and believe our heritage as real estate operators, combined with our longer term approach to value creation, will continue to reward our shareholders. Acquisitions will continue to be our primary method of inorganic growth, and Pen will discuss our buildings acquired to date as well as the increase in our acquisition targets for the year.
I want to spend a few moments on development as it is a natural extension of our skills across the team and can complement that acquisition's growth. We are deploying our capital in a measured and disciplined fashion to unlock the developable GLA within our existing portfolio. Our updated disclosure on Page 14 of our supplemental will help track our progress on this front and within the markets where we are pursuing these opportunities.
I noted last quarter, that we've begun redevelopment at our 1.1 million square foot Fisher Park building in Cincinnati. Having already reconfigured tenant layouts to increase marketable space by 40,000 square feet and commence construction on an additional 58,000 square feet, we've now expanded that redevelopment to a new total of 150,000 square feet that should generate a projected cash yield of 14% on our $4.1 million investment. We aren't using any of the 30 additional acres yet at this property.
We are creating this 150,000 square feet of new space by installing floors over the open crane pits left from this building's legacy as GM's iconic manufacturing facility. As noted on page five of the supplemental, we continue to make progress on our 70,000 square foot ground-up development in Portland, Maine. We broke ground during the second quarter and we're expecting to complete shell construction in December 2021 at a cost of approximately $7.2 million. We continue to be in discussions with potential tenants to take this space. Our targeted returns for this development are in the high single digits.
Moving to Atlanta, we expect to break ground on a new 240,000 square foot industrial building during the fourth quarter. This building will be constructed adjacent to our existing building that is currently 100% leased. And based on existing absorption trends in rent growth within this submarket we are confident there will be strong demand. The cost is anticipated to be between $12.8 million and $13.2 million with a targeted return again in the high single digits.
In Jacksonville, it's another market where we have continued to actively explore value creation opportunities and have identified 180,000 square feet for potential development within one of our existing business parks. With the infrastructure already in place in this park we should be able to accelerate our plans there if permitting proceeds as planned. We will have a better update for you on our third-quarter call in terms of timing and development costs.
One last point to make on Jacksonville, this is an opportunity that has arisen due to the initiative taken and the local knowledge of our team on the ground there.
In addition to the Jacksonville office, we have intentionally supported our increasing scale in markets such as Columbus and Memphis with regional offices, the latter of which is now fully staffed. A local presence is inappropriate for every market where we have a substantial scale but we do see these as a competitive advantage for us in terms of asset management, property management, leasing, and deal sourcing.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Friday, August 6, 2021, 9:00 AM Eastern
We have made some of our greatest strides on the balance sheet. As Dan will describe later, we have continued to bring down our cost of capital with expanded borrowing capacity on an unsecured basis and successful execution of our ATM program to match fund our acquisition activity. We have strong support from our banking group and have been able to expand that support with the largest syndicate and create options to ladder our upcoming debt maturities.
Our top priorities for the balance sheet are to ensure that our dividend is well covered, our leverage profile continues to improve, and that we have access to multiple sources of capital. The dividend remains well covered with an annualized payout ratio of less than 50% on core FFO and 58% on an AFFO based on our full year midpoint. While leverage ticked down this quarter due to the timing of the ATM activity, the higher net proceeds we are receiving from this program has enabled us to substantially increase our full year acquisitions target while affirming our full year guidance in our target of approximately seven times net debt to adjusted EBITDA by year end.
With another quarter in the books, we are focused on maintaining our leasing momentum, executing on our acquisition and development pipeline, and efficient property operations. The industrial fundamentals are strong in our markets and elsewhere. Now is the time to own industrial buildings from the first mile to the last mile. And we are capitalizing on the opportunities that can provide the most embedded growth and extend a platform that we believe is incredibly difficult to replicate in our markets.
Pen, why don't you walk us through our acquisition activity?
Pen White
Thanks, Jeff. Good morning everybody. We continue to be very active in increasing our footprint within our existing markets with a total of $91 million in acquisitions completed year to date. We have another $85 million of properties under contract that are expected to close in the coming weeks.
Based on that pace and the composition of our pipeline, we have increased our full-year target once again to $280 million in wholly owned acquisitions for 2021. After adding to our presence across five of our Midwest markets in the first quarter, our portfolio additions in the second quarter, and through July we're focused in Memphis and St. Louis.
In St. Louis, we acquired 150,000 square foot property fully leased for $8.8 million or $57 per square foot at an initial yield of 6.7%. We added some color on this multi-tenant industrial property on page four of our supplemental. This acquisition brought us to over one million square feet in St. Louis and will give us an opportunity to leverage our leasing capabilities there.
The Memphis acquisitions were completed in late June and throughout July and represented a total of 625,000 square feet. That brings us to 2.4 million square feet of wholly owned properties in Memphis in addition to the 2.3 million square feet owned through the Madison joint venture. The first was a single tenant industrial building that is 100% occupied. We acquired this 75,000 square foot building for $5.3 million, an initial yield of seven percent.
While on the smaller side, recall that in our previous commentary on Memphis there is strong tenant demand there for buildings of this size. Also in Memphis, we acquired a 230,000 square foot multi-tenant industrial building 87% leased for $9.9 million and an initial yield of 7.7%. We have not assumed any lease up on the vacant space in the first year. So if we are able to
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Friday, August 6, 2021, 9:00 AM Eastern
leverage the activity in the market quicker than expected we could see some upside to that projected yield.
And last week we closed on a 317,000 square foot multi-tenant industrial building that is 100% occupied for $6.3 million at an initial yield of eight percent. This quarter's activity was consistent with our strategy of acquiring industrial properties at attractive yields while methodically building scale in our target markets. At this point a year ago, we had only two buildings totaling less than 200,000 square feet in St. Louis. Now, we've reached one million square feet across eight buildings and we'll be expanding there again in the third quarter.
And in Memphis, while we made our biggest leap with the Madison JV, we've increased our wholly owned portfolio by one-third in the same time frame. The added scale in Memphis has enabled us to create a local office there, as Jeff mentioned earlier, and it has also helped us source additional acquisition opportunities. The two buildings we have under contract in St. Louis and Chicago are good examples of local scale leading to new opportunities.
These acquisitions are under contract and expected to close during the third quarter subject to customary closing conditions. They're both single-tenant buildings that are 100% occupied and will represent a total investment of approximately $85 million at ingoing yields consistent with our targeted ranges of mid six percent to mid seven percent.
What we've added to our portfolio over the last several months are what you might call classic Plymouth properties. They've been acquired one off at attractive initial yields with a balance of stabilized cash flows and lease up as well as lease renewal opportunities. They've also helped us fill in where we have existing clusters of properties. The methodical approach to scale up and markets experiencing strong rent growth, positive absorption, and limited institutional competition is creating solid value.
While this focus on singles and doubles comprises the largest share of our pipeline, we continue to actively explore smaller portfolios within our markets and the larger transactions such as the two in St. Louis and Chicago. We look forward to reporting on our additional investment activity next quarter.
I'll now turn it over to Jim to walk through the leasing activity and portfolio operations.
Jim Connolly
Good morning. Through the end of July we had addressed 81% of our leases that were scheduled to expire during the year. Leases comprised of 4.9 million square feet were scheduled to expire in 2021, including adjustments for acquisitions and early terminations. Of that amount, 2.5 million square feet has been renewed, 1.5 million of square feet has been leased to new tenants, leaving 900,000 square feet that still need to be addressed during the remainder of the year.
Significant progress has been made on leasing this space and many leases are nearing execution. In addition we have leased 210,000 square feet of space that had been vacant at the start of 2021. During Q2 and year to date we saw rental rates increase seven and nine percent respectively on commencing leases over prior lease rates on a cash basis. During the quarter we saw rents increase higher than anticipated, including leases negotiated for subsequent quarters.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Friday, August 6, 2021, 9:00 AM Eastern
