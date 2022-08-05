Plymouth Industrial REIT : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
08/05/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Plymouth Industrial REIT
Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
August 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Tripp Sullivan - Investor Relations, SCR Partners Jeff Witherell - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pen White - President and Chief Investment Officer
Jim Connolly - Executive Vice President Asset Management
Anthony Saladino - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
PRESENTATION
Jeff Witherell
Thanks, Tripp. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today. What you will hear from us this morning is very consistent with what you've heard from other industrial landlords so far this quarter. Industrial fundamentals are as strong as ever, tenants are showing zero sign of economic distress, rent growth is robust, supply chains are shrinking and borrowing costs are ratcheting up significantly while seller and buyer expectations appear to be mismatched.
We will keep our commentary short on these well-trodden topics, but we can certainly devote more time to them in Q&A if necessary. Where Pen and I would like to focus most of our time this morning is on correcting some false premises and reaffirm our belief in our markets.
When we look across our portfolio, you can see that our operating metrics reinforce our thesis that our markets have strong fundamentals, lower cost of living, higher labor force availability, lack of new supply competing with our property type, and tight availability for space that is in high demand for the majority of our tenants. In addition, recent large corporate and manufacturing relocations to these regions and the ongoing shift in supply chain certainly reinforce our long-held belief that a tier 1 only investment strategy is not only shortsighted, it's subject to higher volatility, but also inconsistent with a disciplined, diversified investment approach.
There are a lot of facts about the non-coastal markets that are being overlooked. There are two major developments that I would like to highlight. First is the decision of the Ford Motor Company to locate the development of their Blue Oval City just outside Memphis. This is their future electrification program and will consist of over 10 million square feet and over 10,000 new jobs. The second is the Columbus, Ohio market where Intel is building two semiconductor fabrication plants on 926 acres. This is a $20 billion capital investment that will create 3,000 high-tech jobs. There is a reason these global companies have chosen these markets to create the future of their companies.
Based on numerous requests we've received of late to better educate the investment community on what's being missed about our markets, we have a few new slides in our investor presentation that supports this commentary. We will also have third-party research posted on our website as well that provides a lot more empirical data.
Now let's turn to the key operating stats for the quarter. They look a lot like what we've reported the last several quarters, but we are starting to see the cumulative impact of double-digit rent increases and record leasing volumes show up and accelerating same-store NOI growth. Occupancy was 97.3%. Cash releasing spreads were 22.2%. Same-store NOI on a cash basis was up 15.8%. Rent collections were well over 99%. Core FFO per share was up 15% and AFFO per share was up 28%.
Consistent with our announcement in June ahead of NAREIT and our quarterly activity update early July, we have elected to pull back from acquisition activity. Pen will get into the drivers for this decision later. Until we see some stability in the capital markets, we expect our primary source of growth for the near term will be organic growth, complemented by our development program that can produce yields in the 7% to 9% range. We have provided some new disclosures related to our development program in the quarterly supplemental on pages 5 and 12 that I want to highlight such as more definitive completion dates, funding percentage, and percentage leased. As this program progresses, we will be able to give you a better idea of the status of each project.
In Portland, Maine, we have completed construction at our $9.3 million, 70,000-square foot building, and we are now 50% leased with proposals out for the balance of the space. In Atlanta, we're under construction with a new 237,000-square foot industrial building that should deliver in the third quarter and a 180,000-square foot building adjacent to it that should deliver in the fourth quarter. The total investment for these two is approximately $24 million. We currently have a lease out for signature on the second building for the entire 180,000 square feet.
In Cincinnati, at our Fisher Industrial Park, we have a new 155,000-square foot building under construction for a total investment of $12.2 million that should also deliver in the fourth quarter. We have five other buildings that are in various stages of development but have not yet begun construction. In Cincinnati, we have another 200,000 square feet that we are considering at Fisher Park. In Jacksonville, we are preparing to begin construction on 176,000 square feet over four buildings that are in our existing
parks. Out of the 176,000 square feet, we have a lease signed on 20,000 square feet and a lease out for signature on 41,000 square feet.
As it relates to our balance sheet, we know where we need to be in terms of leverage. While our plan to gradually delever is extended a bit due to the current state of capital markets, we know 2023 will be a big opportunity for us. We have the Series A preferred that can be repaid beginning on January 1st. Absent the ability to accretively access equity capital in the markets we expect to delever through EBITDA growth. We also have several options we are actively considering in terms of UPREITs, additional asset dispositions on a limited basis or JV, such as the one we completed with Madison in Memphis. Our dividend payout ratio is among the lowest across our peer group and provides a solid return to our shareholders.
Pen, why don't you take it from here on what's occurring in our markets and with our acquisition activity?
Pen White
Thanks, Jeff. Good morning, everyone. During the second quarter and through the first week of July, we closed on $65 million of acquisitions totaling 662,000 square feet across six industrial buildings. The weighted average initial yield of the acquisitions was 5.9% at a weighted average cost of $103 per square foot. These acquisitions expanded our footprints in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and St Louis. We also entered the Charlotte market for the first time and continue to look for new opportunities in the Carolinas.
The $65 million in acquisitions was slightly below what we had projected for Q2, but we elected to pass on several opportunities that we had previously underwritten. Year-to-date, however, we've completed $254 million in acquisitions which would still be one of the more active years in our history. While our investment pipeline remains very robust, we believe it's prudent to press the pause button on new acquisitions for the time being. Buyers and sellers are going through a period of price discovery which is consistent with what we've seen in other periods of public market volatility and swift moves in interest rates.
In the wake of rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, and recessionary type discussions permeating the economic landscape, in-going cap rates are being reevaluated while re-trades have become more ubiquitous as deals are still closing but at 10% to 25% less than initial guidance.
As we have said in prior calls, we will focus on what we do best at Plymouth. That means, we'll look for opportunities that are accretive on a cash flow basis, allow us to secure above market rental increases, leverage our regional property management and asset management teams, and focus on markets with low vacancy rates, strong rental growth, and high tenant demand for our preferred product type and size.
So far, the results of this investment strategy speak for themselves. Where we think we need to elaborate a bit more and connect the dots for the investment community is why we've invested, where we have and what we're seeing that others seem to be overlooking. As Jeff mentioned earlier, we've added a few new slides on our markets in our investor presentation which help crystalize our investment strategy, specifically our history of investing in tier 2 markets and in older properties, i.e. Class B, that typically have smaller tenants. In conjunction with Avison Young and their industry research arm, AVANT, we've pulled together an analysis of tier 1 and tier 2 industrial markets.
By comparing tier 1 markets, such as Los Angeles, Inland Empire, Northern New Jersey, and Seattle, for instance, to our tier 2 markets, such as Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Memphis, and others, we find that tier 2 markets enjoy higher affordability and lower labor costs than tier 1 markets. In fact tier 2 markets boast an industrial work-to-business ratio four times that of tier 1 markets. That's
important, because as most of you know, workforce availability and labor costs are predominant factors for companies occupying industrial space, as well as population growth.
Since 2005 population growth in our tier 2 markets was 13.4% compared to 5.7% in tier 1 markets, and the projected population growth for tier 2 markets for the next four years is 2.1% compared to a minus 0.3% in tier 1 markets. Tier 2 markets predominantly lie within the center of the country. What CCIM Institute's chief economist, K.C. Conway, calls the Golden Triangle, an area that roughly triangulates Illinois, Texas, Florida, and back up to Illinois. The Golden Triangle contains over 70% of the US population and half of the US GDP and more ports than any other region in the country, and five of the seven Class 1 railroads; 90% of US households live within a five-hour truck drive of primary intermodal facilities and inland rail ports.
While the coasts certainly have a commanding presence for logistics, the Golden Triangle has recently become the epicenter for logistics infrastructure. The strongest e-commerce, parcel delivery, logistics, and retail firms have expanded significantly throughout the region. According the CCIM Institute in 2000, West Coast ports handle 65% of all shipping containers with East Coast and Gulf Coast ports handling the other 35%. Yet in 2020, that ratio became balanced at 50%, 50%, and that is another reason why we continue to invest in the Golden Triangle where over 90% of our portfolio exists.
Another interesting statistic is that the availability of industrial space throughout the country in 20,000 to 150,000-square foot range has shrunk significantly as a percentage of total inventory over the last 20 years. Predominant development focus in both tier 1 and tier 2 markets has been in buildings 500,000 square feet and over with nearly a third of all inventory in tier 2 markets over 500,000 square feet.
Since 2010, in tier 2 markets, there has been only 7% growth in the 20,000 to 150,000-square feet range and over 75% growth for 500,000 square feet and over, and yet the size range that has experienced the highest year-over-year rental growth, according to CBRE Industrial and Logistics Research, are lease signings for space between 100,000 square feet and 300,000 square feet.
So what does all this mean? First, it means that all new supply is not created equal. We hear comments about the large amount of new supply coming online in our markets that anyone quoting those statistics need to acknowledge that little to none of that product competes with our product and our tenant base. Second, the highest demand and most liquid size of space being leased in our market comes in the 20,000 to 150,000-square foot range.
Third, Plymouth's average size tenant is about 65,000 square feet with 70% of our ABR concentrated in leases under 250,000 square feet. Lastly, the high demand for these smaller spaces, the shared number of tenants executing leases in this size range, and the limited supply is pushing up rental rates. Market rents have been increasing, but we have been outpacing them and we see this on the ground every day.
These dynamics are what originally attracted us to these markets, and we believe our thesis is being proven out. I would also note that we've looked at rent growth statistics in these same markets for every year since 2006 and they've shown that in past recessionary environments they remained relatively stable compared with tier 1 markets.
The bottom line is that, we believe continuing to invest in the Golden Triangle and assets between 100,000 square feet and 300,000 square feet will enable us to continue to push rents for the foreseeable future as we have already demonstrated.
Now, I'd like to turn it over to Jim Connolly to walk through the leasing activity and portfolio operations.
