Plymouth Industrial REIT : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Tripp Sullivan

Welcome to the Plymouth Industrial REIT conference call to review the company's results for the second quarter of 2022. On the call today will be Jeff Witherell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Pen White, President and Chief Investment Officer; Anthony Saladino, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jim Connolly, Executive Vice President of Asset Management; and Anne Hayward, General Counsel.

Jeff Witherell

Thanks, Tripp. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today. What you will hear from us this morning is very consistent with what you've heard from other industrial landlords so far this quarter. Industrial fundamentals are as strong as ever, tenants are showing zero sign of economic distress, rent growth is robust, supply chains are shrinking and borrowing costs are ratcheting up significantly while seller and buyer expectations appear to be mismatched.

We will keep our commentary short on these well-trodden topics, but we can certainly devote more time to them in Q&A if necessary. Where Pen and I would like to focus most of our time this morning is on correcting some false premises and reaffirm our belief in our markets.