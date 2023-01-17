Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRT   CA7300201042

PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PRT)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:20:20 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.0550 CAD   -.--%
04:35pIIROC Trade Resumption - PRT
AQ
04:25pCse Bulletin : Reinstatement - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (PRT)
NE
2022Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (PRT)

01/17/2023 | 04:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 17 janvier/January 2023) - Effective immediately, Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : le 17 janvier/January 2023
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : PRT

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.
04:35pIIROC Trade Resumption - PRT
AQ
04:25pCse Bulletin : Reinstatement - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (PRT)
NE
2022Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2022Cse Bulletin : Suspension - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (PRT)
NE
2022IIROC Trading Halt - PRT
AQ
2022Plymouth Rock Technologies : OTCQB Ceritfication
PU
2022Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
2022Plyrotech announces recurring sales with the boeing company through its certified resel..
AQ
2022Plymouth Rock Technologies : PLYROTECH ANNOUNCES RECURRING SALES WITH THE BOEING COMPANY T..
PU
2022Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. Shipps Total of 16 Production Units At A Value of USD 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,18 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net income 2021 -4,97 M -3,72 M -3,72 M
Net cash 2021 0,26 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,26 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
EV / Sales 2020 119x
EV / Sales 2021 94,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dana Wheeler Co-Founder
Susan J. Gardner Chief Financial Officer
Douglas A. Smith Chairman
David Russell Senior Vice President-Engineering Operations
Gianluca de Novi Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%2
HEXAGON AB11.10%31 261
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED15.38%21 586
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED4.06%19 504
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.54%15 164
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED7.11%13 913