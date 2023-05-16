Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRT   CA7300201042

PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PRT)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:32:28 2023-05-09 pm EDT
0.0950 CAD   -9.52%
05:20pPlymouth Rock Technologies Announces New CFO Karen Mae Parrin and iDEPLOYER Update
AQ
05:20pPlymouth Rock Technologies : Announces New CFO Karen Mae Parrin and iDEPLOYER Update - Form 6-K
PU
05/12Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Plymouth Rock Technologies : Announces New CFO Karen Mae Parrin and iDEPLOYER Update - Form 6-K

05/16/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Plymouth Rock Technologies Announces New CFO Karen Mae Parrin

and iDEPLOYER Update

Vancouver, B.C. - May 16, 2023 - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTC: PLRTF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing unmanned aircraft system technologies, today announced Karen Mae Parrin will assume the role responsibilities of the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Board of Directors has also accepted the resignations of Carl Cagliarini from the Board and Sue Gardner as the Company's CFO.

Karen specializes in Corporate Finance; primarily focused on public companies with a concentration on consolidation, cross-border transactions, and compliance. Karen's industry experience includes mining, manufacturing, renewable energy power generation, real estate, construction, software, and technology. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the Philippines and currently pursuing the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation in BC, Canada. Karen holds a Master of Science in Finance (2017) and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy (2011) from the University of the Philippines.

"I am excited to work closely with Karen as our new CFO," shared Phil Lancaster, CEO and President of Plymouth Rock Technologies. "Karen brings a great deal of knowledge to this critical role for the business, and being based in Canada, allows for easier engagement in face-to-face discussions with our leadership team and Board. I'd also like thank Carl and Sue for their contributions to the Company and Board of Directors."

Further to press release dated April 19, 2023, Plymouth Rock Technologies has embarked on a new three-pronged service offering, including (i) Drone Management and Monitoring, (ii) Automation and Integration, and (iii) Drone Base Station Infrastructure and Technology. The Company has already begun working with iDroneImages (iDEPLOYER) on its drone base station technology at last week's Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Figures 1 & 2 : Drone base station

PRT has begun discussions with others within the space around drone design and development, as well as automation of flight planning and integration of sensor technologies and standalone solar power source for remote base station and surveillance services (as pictured above). The Company anticipate announcements around these additional partnership efforts in the coming weeks and months.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

PRT designs and manufactures purpose-built multi-rotor UAS, utilizing Artificial Intelligence, cutting-edge sensors, and the latest dual-camera modules as standard, offering thermal capabilities alongside high-definition real-time air-to-ground streaming, with the ability to mount multiple, various sensors, modules, and payloads.

www.plyrotech.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philip Lancaster, CEO & President
+1 (250) 863-3038

phil@plyrotech.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward - looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 21:19:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.
05:20pPlymouth Rock Technologies Announces New CFO Karen Mae Parrin and iDEPLOYER Update
AQ
05:20pPlymouth Rock Technologies : Announces New CFO Karen Mae Parrin and iDEPLOYER Update - For..
PU
05/12Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/11Plymouth Rock Technologies Announces Phil Lancaster as CEO & President
AQ
05/08Plymouth Rock Technologies to Attend Governor's Hurricane Conference with Key Partners
AQ
04/28Plymouth Rock Technologies : INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-..
PU
04/27Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Fe..
CI
04/24Plymouth Rock Technologies : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
04/19Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding for A Strategic Partn..
CI
04/12Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. Announces the Addition of Zara Kanji to Its Board of Di..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,61 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net income 2022 -2,67 M -1,98 M -1,98 M
Net Debt 2022 0,21 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,83 M 6,57 M 6,57 M
EV / Sales 2021 94,7x
EV / Sales 2022 5,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carl Cagliarini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phil Lancaster President, Secretary & Director
Susan J. Gardner Chief Financial Officer
Douglas A. Smith Chairman
David Russell Senior Vice President-Engineering Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.72.73%7
HEXAGON AB7.57%30 453
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.46%21 445
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.77%19 508
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.57%13 922
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-9.53%11 710
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer