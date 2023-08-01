Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. is engaged in developing detection apparatus and unmanned technologies. The Company's principal business activity through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, is focused on developing technologies related to remotely detecting assault firearms and suicide bombs concealed on the person or a carry bag. It focuses on detection methods with and without the need for a checkpoint of the suspect who is being screened. It offers Vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) fixed wing and heavy lift helicopter systems. It uses artificial technologies sensors and anti-collision technologies linked to long range data radios. Its products include MULTIROTOR, such as X-LITE, XMR, X1, X1-H and XV, XV-H and XV-L. Its PLYROTECH X-LITE enables operators to carryout critical operations in a smaller package. Its applications include emergency services, search and rescue, surveillance, reconnaissance, inspection, mapping/surveying and non-destructive testing