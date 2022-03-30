Log in
Plymouth Rock Technologies : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (Form NT 20-F)

03/30/2022
Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.: Form NT 20-F - Filed by newsfilecorp.com

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check one):

SEC FILE NUMBER
000-55509

CUSIP NUMBER
730020

[] Form 10-K [ x ] Form 20-F [] Form 11-K
[] Form 10-Q [] Form 10-D [] Form N-SAR [] Form N-CSR

For Period Ended: November 30, 2021

[] Transition Report on Form 10-K
[] Transition Report on Form 20-F
[] Transition Report on Form 11-K
[] Transition Report on Form 10-Q
[] Transition Report on Form N-SAR

For the Transition Period Ended:

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Full Name of Registrant

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.
Former Name if Applicable

Suite 206 - 1045 West 8th Avenue
Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6H 1C3
City, State and Zip Code

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

x (a) The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense
(b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-SAR or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and
(c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

PART III - NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q,10-D, N-SAR, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file its Form 20-F Annual Report for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 (the "Form 20-F" or the "Annual Report") by the prescribed due date because of delays in preparing audited financial statements as required by Form 20-F. The delays are the Company's own, due to impacts from COVID-19 and other delays in the Company's ability to obtain information from a U.K. subsidiary the Company acquired during the fiscal period. While there can be no assurances, the Company is working to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F on or before the fifteenth calendar day extension provided by Rule 12b-25.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification

Susan J. Gardner 508 254-6092
(Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number)

(2)

Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed ? If answer is no, identify report(s).

[ x ] Yes [] No
(3)

Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof ?

[] Yes [ x ] No

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.
(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: March 30, 2022 By: /s/ Susan J. Gardner
Susan J. Gardner
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 21:36:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
