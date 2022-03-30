Plymouth Rock Technologies : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (Form NT 20-F)

UNITED STATES

For Period Ended: November 30, 2021

PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

Suite 206 - 1045 West 8th Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6H 1C3

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file its Form 20-F Annual Report for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 (the "Form 20-F" or the "Annual Report") by the prescribed due date because of delays in preparing audited financial statements as required by Form 20-F. The delays are the Company's own, due to impacts from COVID-19 and other delays in the Company's ability to obtain information from a U.K. subsidiary the Company acquired during the fiscal period. While there can be no assurances, the Company is working to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F on or before the fifteenth calendar day extension provided by Rule 12b-25.

Susan J. Gardner 508 254-6092 (Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number)

(2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed ? If answer is no, identify report(s). [ x ] Yes [] No (3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof ? [] Yes [ x ] No If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.

