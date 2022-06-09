Log in
    PRT   CA7300201042

PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PRT)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:38 2022-06-08 pm EDT
0.1050 CAD    0.00%
Plymouth Rock Technologies : TECHNOLOGIESANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES - Form 6-K

06/09/2022 | 09:12am EDT
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES
ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

Plymouth, Massachusetts - June 9, 2022 - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTC: PLRTF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company") a leader in developing detection apparatus and unmanned technologies, announced today that Mr. Phil Lancaster joins its board of directors.

Phil brings several years of public company experience from his several years of tenure as SVP Business Development & Government Relations at Patriot One Technologies. Prior to this role Phil worked internationally as a British Police Officer in VIP close protection, as well as international service in British Overseas Territories. Throughout his career, Phil received several notable awards for his efforts in the UK and overseas. Through Phil's work in diplomatic protection, and Patriot One Technologies, he has established an extensive global network of contacts that range from government to law enforcement agencies. Phil has written several journal articles focused on the future of soft target hardening and innovation. In addition to his role as a director, Phil will also be taking a management role, assisting in the commercial exploitation of the company's technologies to law enforcement and state security agencies.

Vivian Katsuris previously resigned as a Director and Corporate Secretary, but has remained in an administrative capacity.

"We welcome the opportunity to have Phil join PRT as the company transitions from product development to a revenue generating business. We thank Vivian for her service on the board and are delighted that she remains a critical and invaluable part of our team," stated Dana Wheeler, President & CEO of PRT.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

We are on a mission to bring engineering-driven answers to the most critical problems that threaten our safety. We work with government, law enforcement and military to innovate solutions for national security, defense, and space systems. The Company is developing the next generation of threat detection solutions and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

PRT designs and manufactures purpose-built multirotor UAS, utilizing Artificial Intelligence, cutting-edge sensors, and the latest dual-camera modules as standard, offering thermal capabilities alongside high-definition real-time air-to-ground streaming, with the ability to mount multiple, various sensors, modules, and payloads.

Our advanced threat detection methods fuse artificial intelligence with augmented reality interfaces to eliminate human operating error. Plymouth Rock products, both airborne and land-based, will scan for threat items at greater 'stand-off' distances than current existing technologies. Our unique radar imaging and signal processing technology creates new opportunities for remotely operated, non-intrusive screening of crowds in real time.

Plymouth Rock's core technologies include: (1) UAS platforms engineered to conform to NDAA FY2020 Section 848 ("PRT UAS"); (2) A compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes ("Shoe Scanner"); (3) A compact modular radar utilized for a variety of applications, from aircraft to weapon detection ("CODA").

www.plyrotech.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dana Wheeler
President and CEO
+1-774-404-7685
info@plyrotech.com

Investor Information
Tasso Baras
+1-778-477-6990
tasso@plyrotech.com

Forward Looking Statements


Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward - looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Disclaimer

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
