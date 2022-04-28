Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGF   AU000000PGF7

PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED

(PGF)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 11:36:41 pm EDT
1.665 AUD   -0.60%
04/28PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Application for quotation of securities - PGF
PU
04/25PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021, Payable on April 29, 2022
CI
02/10The Pm Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Announces Interim Divined for the First Half of Financial Year 2022, Payable on April 29, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund : Application for quotation of securities - PGF

04/28/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

PGF

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

586,612

29/04/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code PGF

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 166064875

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 11/2/2022

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

PGF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 29/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 586,612

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 1.67450000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and descriptionTotal number of

+securities on issue

PGF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

391,371,371

Total number of

+securities on issue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED
04/28PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Application for quotation of securities - PGF
PU
04/25PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Six Mo..
CI
02/10The Pm Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Announces Interim Divined for the Firs..
CI
01/20PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Quarterly Report and video update - 31 December 202..
PU
01/18PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND : AGM - Company Presentation
PU
2021Pm Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Appoints Ben Skilbeck as Company Secretary
CI
2021PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Revises Dividend Guidance for the Financia..
CI
2021PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Reports Audited Financial Results for the ..
CI
2021Pm Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Announces Final Dividend, Payable 14 Octob..
CI
2021PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Announces Change of Registered Office and ..
CI
More news
Chart PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Christopher Knoblanche Chairman
Brett A. Spork Independent Non-Executive Director
Ben Skilbeck Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Richard Grosvenor Matthews Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED4.43%456
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-14.79%60 584
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.95%26 779
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-10.04%13 580
HAL TRUST-4.94%12 666
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.60%10 588