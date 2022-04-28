PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund : Application for quotation of securities - PGF

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code Security description Issue date PGF ORDINARY FULLY PAID 586,612 29/04/2022 Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PM CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code PGF

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 166064875

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 11/2/2022

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

PGF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 29/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 586,612

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 1.67450000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and descriptionTotal number of

+securities on issue

PGF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

391,371,371

Total number of

+securities on issue